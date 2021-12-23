The National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum announces MLK Celebration honoring civil rights pioneers

The National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum (NMWHM) 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebrations will take place beginning Thursday, January 13th and conclude Monday, January 17th, the official holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.

The five-day event kicks off Thursday at Noon with a Virtual Panel Discussion on “The Importance of Creating an African American Museum in Fort Worth Update”. Fort Worth Assistant City Manager Fernando Costa will moderate the panel. The event will take place via Zoom. Attendance is free; however, registration is required at Eventbrite.com.

Thursday evening from 8 to 11 PM, music lovers are encouraged to come out and enjoy a night of rhythm and blues in Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theatre located at 2401 North Main Street in Fort Worth, 76164. Musical artists for the opening night are Sheran Keyton and the 4 Divas of Blues! General Admission Tickets are $40, and VIP Meet-n-Greet tickets are $75.

On Friday, the NMWHM will pay tribute to those, both past and present, who dedicate their lives to the pursuit of social justice for all. This year’s Civil Rights Activists Honorees include Former Georgia House of Representatives Minority Leader, Voting Rights Activist and Attorney STACEY ABRAMS, LULAC National President, Former Dallas Mayor Pro Tem and Texas State Representative DOMINGO GARCIA and DEBORAH PEOPLES, Former Chairperson, Tarrant County Democratic Party and Retired Vice President at AT&T U-verse. MRS. ROSA PARKS and REV. JOSEPH E. LOWERY are this year’s Civil Rights “Pioneers” Honorees. The recognition ceremony begins at 7 PM and will take place at the Isis Theatre. Tickets to the event are $50 for General Admission and $75 for VIP Meet-n-Greet tickets. Sponsorships are also available.

Saturday morning, the community is invited to participate in the MLK Day of Service! The Free Family Fun Day kicks off at 10 AM at The Ranch located at 3534 E. Berry Street in Fort Worth, 76105. The event will feature outdoor games and activities like horseback riding, horseshoe tossing and races. Snacks and refreshments will be served while attendees assist with collecting donations of children and adult socks, gloves, knit caps and blankets which will be distributed to area shelters. The Museum will also host a Health and Vendor Community Fair, on Saturday morning from 11AM until 4PM, at the Warehouse, 1125 E. Berry Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110. It is a free event and pre-registration is requested. Vendor opportunities are open and may contact Tann G. at 214-924-8133 or Misty W. at 817-819-4345 to sign up. “We are proud to host this incredible week of service and recognition honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’ says NMWHM Co-Founder Jim Austin. “My wife, Gloria, and I founded this museum for the purpose of teaching about the contributions and accomplishments of men, women and children of multicultural ancestry and their rightful place in history, and Dr. King undoubtedly, left a legacy of giving and advocating for the rights of people of all creeds and colors that will last forever. So, we are excited to bring the community together to honor him at this time and those who follow in his footsteps.”

The Family Fun Day & Health and Vendor Community Fair is free and open to the public, but registration is requested at Eventbrite.com, call 817-922-9999 or visit www.nmwhm.org.

Saturday evening boasts another night of music at the Isis Theatre in Downtown Cowtown! FINGERPRINTS headlines a full night of Jazz. Also performing are SELINA ALBRIGHT and ADAM HAWLEY. General Admission tickets are $40 and VIP Meet-n-Greet tickets are $75.

The music continues Sunday with a Jazz and Gospel extravaganza from 7 to 10 PM live at The Warehouse located at 1125 E. Berry Street, Fort Worth, 76110. FACES THE BAND featuring DEWAYNE WASHINGTON on Saxophone and Vocalist IYANA WASHINGTON headline the event with KNICE2KNOW. General Admission tickets are $35, and VIP Seating is $65.

The celebrations conclude Monday with the legendary Cowboys of Color Rodeo and broadcast of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s iconic I Have a Dream Speech. The rodeo takes place from 2 to 4 PM at Dickies Arena located at 1911 Montgomery Street, Fort Worth, 76107. Rodeo tickets are $36 for Reserved Seating. Tickets purchases to support the Museums Cultural Heritage Youth Workshop Program can be purchased at cocrodeo.eventbrite.com. At 4 PM, the NMWHM will present A Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and conclude with the airing of the famous I Have a Dream Speech. The broadcasts will take place via YouTube.

For more information on any of these events, to purchase tickets or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit www.nmwhm.org or call 817-922-9999. Tickets are also available for all events on Eventbrite.com.