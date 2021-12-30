33rd Garland MLK parade and celebration on slate for Jan. 15-16

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Garland, Texas Unit will host its 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade and march on Saturday, January 15, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m.

The Parade starts on Dairy Road at Garden Drive (near Embree Park) in Garland. From there it proceeds north on Dairy Road to Highway 66 (Avenue D), then winding its way through the community. The parade ends at the Granville Arts Center (300 North Fifth at Austin Streets in downtown Garland.

For a detailed route, or more information on the MLK events nformation on these events, contact the NAACP Garland Unit at 972.381.5044, voice box #5, or visit the NAACP Garland Unit’s website: www.garlandtxnaacp.org and click on MLK Events.

The 2022 theme is “Honoring Dr. King During COVID-19.” Mrs. LaKisha Culpepper, Garland ISD Liaison to the African American Community, will serve as grand marshal. The celebration continues following the parade with a musical: “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at 12:30 p.m.

It will be held at the Granville Arts Center (300 N. 5th Street, downtown Garland) where the MLK Communitywide Youth Choir joined by students from the Garland ISD Fine Arts Department will perform. Winners of the 2022 MLK Float Contest to be announced at the program. This event is free and open to the public.

An MLK Youth Extravaganza will be held on January 16 at the Granville Arts Center Brownlee Auditorium.

Youth groups from area churches and the Garland ISD will showcase their spiritual talents in praise dance and athletic talents in step routines beginning at 4 p.m. Admission is free and the MLK Youth Extravaganza is open to the public.

For more information on these events or the Garland NAACP in general, contact Ricky C. McNeal, NAACP Garland Unit President at (972) 381-5044, Press 1.