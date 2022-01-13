CitySquare is helping people sign up for affordable healthcare coverage

Open enrollment closes January 15th, 2022. CitySquare is endeavoring to help its neighbors obtain affordable and appropriate healthcare insurance for themselves and their families.

CitySquare is helping low-income individuals and families in the process of signing up for affordable healthcare coverage. The organization’s professional healthcare staff is meeting daily with its neighbors to help them navigate the process and obtain the best coverage available.

Even though open enrollment ends on January 15th, CitySquare will continue this initiative throughout the year during Special Enrollment Periods (SEPs) though they are hoping to enroll as many folks as possible by the January deadline. Contact CitySquare for help in signing-up for coverage by going to www.citysquare.org/healthinsuranc

President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill into law in March. Packaged into what is called the American Rescue Plan are significant changes to the Affordable Care Act that experts say will positively affect healthcare for millions of people.

First and foremost, it increases subsidies for people buying private health insurance. Lots of people who didn’t qualify for subsidies before will now. The new law says that nobody will have to pay more than 8.5% of their income on health insurance.

“People have been afraid of the monthly payments and many have selected insufficient plans to save cost or they have bypassed coverage altogether. The new law will enable them to obtain coverage and better coverage at affordable rates. We are here to help them work through that process,” says Tikisa Jackson, CitySquare Director of Community Health.