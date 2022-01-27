Collin College offers Spring FasTrack classes

Collin College is offering a FastTrack session this spring, providing students with the opportunity to start classes during various dates in February and March.

Students can select classes ranging from art to speech and move one step closer to their associate degrees and/or transfer the credits to area universities.

Students taking these classes will still have a spring break in March. One of the best features of these classes is that they include online student services, including access to libraries and math and writing centers all at Collin College’s affordable tuition.

“These popular classes fill up quickly,” said Dr. Sarah Lee, executive dean of iCollin, Collin College’s virtual campus. “We are pleased to be able to offer this option to our students who are juggling so many challenges during the pandemic.”

Registration for spring FastTrack classes is now open for current students. New students should begin by applying for admission at www.collin.edu/gettingstarted/admissions/.

For more information, visit www.collin.edu. For information, including a class listing, visit www.collin.edu/academics/fasttrack/. Email studentsuccess@collin.edu any questions you have about the program.