Friday, February 4, 2022

Black History Month Opens with More than a Dozen Bomb Threats at HBCUs

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

More than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday, February 1.

The threats, the second such in two days, arrived on the first day of Black History Month.
Howard University in Washington, D.C., again found itself the target of such ominous threats.
The school issued a shelter-in-place order on Tuesday.

“A bomb threat against the university is being investigated,” read a 3:29 a.m. alert from Howard University. “All persons on campus are advised to shelter in place until more information is available.”

 

(Photo via NNPA)

The school later issued an all-clear.

The University of the District of Columbia, Morgan State University and Coppin State University in Baltimore, Fort Valley State University in Fort Valley, Georgia, Kentucky State University in Frankfort, Kentucky, Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans, Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida, Alcorn State University in Lorman, Mississippi, Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena, Mississippi, Spelman College in Atlanta, Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi, and Tougaloo College in Tougaloo, Mississippi, all reported bomb threats.

In a statement, Morgan State University President David K. Wilson said he was saddened to confirm that the school had received a bomb threat.

He said several individuals had asked about the veracity of the threat.

“Unfortunately, and sadly, it is,” he said. “The campus is being searched building-by-building this morning with our residential halls being searched first.”

