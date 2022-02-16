Carter cheerleaders take off for Nationals competition

By Joyce Foreman

Dallas ISD Trustee

District 6

Carter High School’s Varsity Cheer Team headed to Orlando for the National Cheerleading Competition at Walt Disney World.

Thanks to the Carter High School community and alumni, who successfully raised more than $15,000 to support the team in going to the competition. That’s the way we do it!

As they left for the prestigious championship event, all of Dallas ISD and especially District 6 was rooting for a win!

Signing Day in Dallas ISD

I’m so proud of our outstanding student athletes who signed up with colleges on National Signing Day!

From Carter High School, congratulations to football players: Latraiveon Armstrong, who signed with Phenix City Academy; Janari Hyder, Benedictine College; and Brandon Jones, Angelo State University.

From Kimball High School, congrats to football players: Austin Daniels, who signed with Thomas More University; Kyron Henderson, West Texas A&M University; Donald Miles, West Texas A&M University; and Jerqualen Parks, Bethel College.

Kimball High School basketball players signing up are: Arterio Morris, University of Texas; and Chauncey Gibson, Clemson University. Congrats to you all!

Superintendent’s Community Conversations

You can sign up now for one of Superintendent Michael Hinojosa’s Dialogue and Community Conversations, where he will be meeting and talking with staff and faculty, parents and community members.

On March 30, David W. Carter High School will host one of the sessions, for Carter and Wilmer-Hutchins high schools’ feeder schools, J.P. Starks Math, Science and Technology Vanguard, and Dr. Frederick D. Haynes Global Preparatory Academy at Paul Quinn College. However, for convenience, parents can attend a session at any of the designated high schools.

The Dialogue With the Superintendent from 5-6 p.m. is for teachers and staff, and the Community Conversations Through Collaboration from 6:30-7:30 p.m. is for parents, students and community members. Each meeting will feature a presentation by the superintendent and time for Q&A. To register and get more information, visit www.dallasisd.org/conversations.

Black History Month

February is Black History Month, and in Dallas ISD, we are excited to celebrate the rich history, stories, and achievements of this community centered around the theme “Legacy.” Throughout this month, the district will have many academic and cultural activities to learn and celebrate the accomplishments of African Americans and their central role in U.S. history. For more information about Dallas ISD Black History Month activities, visit www.dallasisd.org/blackhistorymonth.

In other news …

Congratulations to the Carter Cowboys boys basketball team for defeating the Roosevelt Mustangs, 60-46, in their game on Feb. 7.

Congrats again, Cowboys, for defeating Wilmer-Hutchins’ basketball team, 67-55, on Feb. 1.

Shoutout to the Kimball Knights boys basketball team, which beat South Oak Cliff, 84-73, on Feb. 1. Congrats to Chauncey Gibson, who had a career high 35 points, with six three-pointers. You go!

Thanks to all who came out to the District 6 Community Meeting at Birdie Alexander Elementary School, to discuss fine arts programs in the district. We can’t do it without community support.

The Dallas ISD Virtual STEM Expo will now be available until Tuesday, February 28th! If you haven’t yet had a chance to view it, there is still time! Visit www.dallasisd.org/stemexpo.