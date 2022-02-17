Texas Black Invitational Rodeo returns to Fair Park Juneteenth weekend

The 33rd annual Texas Black Invitational Rodeo, presented by the African American Museum, Dallas, will return to the Fair Park Coliseum as a part of the Juneteenth Celebration Weekend on Saturday, June 18 at 7:00 pm. The rodeo is the museum’s largest annual fundraiser.

The Texas Black Invitational Rodeo offers up an exciting night as approximately 300 African American cowboys and cowgirls compete for significant cash prizes in bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing, a Pony Express relay race, and more. Kicking off with the Grand Entry Parade, this fast-paced sporting event provides guests with their first glimpse of the historical contributions that African Americans contributed to the settling of the western United States. The family-friendly event also includes on-field activities for the kids.

Tickets start at $10, plus applicable fees and are on sale now at FairParkTix.com.

Fair Park and the African American Museum, Dallas will provide additional details for the Juneteenth Celebration Weekend, including a full lineup of programs and activities, at a later date.

The African American Museum, Dallas was founded in 1974 as a part of Bishop College. The Museum has operated independently since 1979. For more than 40 years, the African American Museum has stood as a cultural beacon in Dallas and the Southwestern United States. Located in Dallas’ historic Fair Park, the African American Museum is the only museum in the Southwestern United States devoted to the collection, preservation and display of African American artistic, cultural and historical materials that relate to the African-American experience.

The African American Museum incorporates a wide variety of visual art forms and historical documents that portray the African American experience in the United States, Southwest, and Dallas. The Museum has a small, but rich collection of African art, African-American fine art and one of the largest African American folk-art collections in the United States. Learn more at aamdallas.org.

