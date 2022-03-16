Allred Joins President Biden in North Texas to reaffirm commitment to passing Biden’s Unity Agenda and keeping nation’s promise to veterans

Congressman Colin Allred (TX-32) joined President Biden early this week as he visited North Texas, touring the Fort Worth VA Clinic and Tarrant County Resource Connection.

The bipartisan group met with veterans and caregivers and spoke about expanding access to health care and benefits for those who served.

“It was an honor to join President Biden in North Texas today and to hear from veterans and caregivers about how we can better serve them,” said Allred.

“From establishing the Garland VA Medical Center to having my legislation to expand the Spinal Cord Injury Center at the Dallas VA signed into law by President Biden, I’ve been working hard to expand access to health care for North Texas veterans. I thank the President for coming to North Texas and will continue working to pass his Unity Agenda to keep our promise to our veterans, expand health care access, lower costs for families, and protect our planet.”

Allred’s efforts to expand access to health care for North Texas veterans include leading the bipartisan effort to establish the Garland VA Medical Center, urging the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to move forward on expanding health care services at the Garland VA for veterans and non-veterans, and his legislation authorizing construction of major VA projects including expanding the Spinal Cord Injury Center at the Dallas VA, which President Biden signed into law last August.

Allred was joined by five veterans from across North Texas at the Tarrant County Resource Connection event. They include Marine Corps veteran and President of the Homeless Veterans Services of Dallas Ken Watterson, Army veteran Elrie Freeman who Allred assisted in securing a Purple Heart he was owed for his service in Vietnam, Army veteran and head of the Garland NAACP Veterans Unit Harry Hoskins, and Navy veteran and the founder and CEO of the Women’s Veteran Enterprise Center VR Small.