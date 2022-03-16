Browne Middle School a Top Performer in UIL Academic Competition

By Joyce Foreman

Dallas ISD, District 6

Browne Middle School in District 6 was named a top-performing school in the UIL A+ Spring Middle School Home Academic Competition. More than 550 students from 38 middle schools participated in the competition held on Feb. 26.

Academic events included in the online competition were calculator applications, chess, dictionary skills, listening, maps-graphs-charts, math, number sense, science, social studies, and spelling. Top students received ribbons for each event. The campuses with the most students ranked first or second on individual tests were identified as top-performing schools. Congratulations, Browne!

Community Conversation with the Superintendent

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa is visiting different feeder patterns throughout this semester as part of his Community Conversations series, where he meets with district staff, parents, and community members to talk about the achievements and needs of their school communities.

On March 30, he will be at David W. Carter High School to meet with the communities of Carter and Wilmer-Hutchins feeder schools, J.P. Starks Math, Science and Technology Vanguard, and Dr. Frederick D. Haynes Global Preparatory Academy at Paul Quinn College. The use of masks is still recommended, and Spanish language interpretation will be available. To register and get more information, please visit https://www.dallasisd.org/conversations.

Dallas ISD approves a pay increase for football coaches

To better retain and attract football coaches to Dallas ISD, the district’s Athletics Department approved adjusting the current head football coach salary structure. As a result, the district will provide a one-time salary adjustment of $15,000 to current head coaches and adjust the pay range for the position. This decision was made after collecting data from other districts in North Texas. The district will review stipends for other coaching positions.

Spring break meals

While Dallas ISD schools and offices will be closed for spring break, the district is providing a week’s worth of meals to every child, 18 years and younger, at selected schools from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 14. This way, we ensure that all our students have access to healthy and delicious meals during their break.

Kimball High School’s basketball team made it to San Antonio to play for the state 5A title. While they did not make it to the finals, I am proud of the effort the team and coaches put forward on the court.