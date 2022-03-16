Dallas community observes the passing of long-time State Rep. Samuel William Hudson, III

The Dallas community has lost one of its longtime leaders as the passing of former State Representative Samuel (“Sam”) William Hudson III, who passed away on March 7 at the age of 81.

He was born on Nov. 6, 1940 and grew up in Dallas, graduating from James Madison High School in 1957.

Hudson served 24 years in the Texas House of Reprentatives, beginning with the 63rd Legislature in 1973. His term of service concluded with the 74th Legislature in 1997.

He garnered much attention in 1977 when he went on a hunger strike to push a bill forward. He was a champion of civil rights, and voting rights which are still hotly debated to this day.

He served in the influential District 100 seat, which would later be held by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. It is currently in a heated runoff contest as the incumbent, Jasmine Crockett, is herself in a runoff to replace Eddie Bernice Johnson in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Hudson’s death was lamented by many local leaders.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Sam Hudson, who I considered to be a friend and a mentor,” said Johnson in a prepared statement. “Representative Hudson epitomized what it meant to be a public servant.

“He provided me with my first glimpse into public service by hiring me as an intern in his district office when I was a high school student. I am forever grateful for that opportunity, and I loved working for him.

“He was one of the kindest people I have ever known — a true gentleman. I admired him so greatly that I exclusively wore bow ties — his trademark look — for a time while I was in high school. When I was elected to represent District 100, which he had served so gracefully for 24 years, I tried to live up to the example he set. Our city and our state are better because of his time in the Texas Legislature, and I, like many others, are better for having known him. May he rest in peace.”