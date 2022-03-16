Historical Society celebrates 45 years of safekeeping and uplifting Black history in Tarrant County this March

Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society’s 45th Annual Gala Will Spotlight Remarkable Black Women and Their Contributions to North Texas History Tarrant County, TX

The Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society proudly announced today the official details of The Future is Now – Keeping History Relevant a Gala celebrating the organization’s 45th Anniversary and its mission to preserve and share Black history with the Tarrant County community. The special one-night event will take place March 26, 2022 from 7 pm to 10 pm at the Kimpton Harper Hotel.

The historic building will be the perfect backdrop to an evening filled with the celebration of Black history, legacy, and empowerment. In concert with International Women’s History Month, the 45th Anniversary is an opportunity to spotlight the remarkable contributions that Black women have made to the county’s history and legacy.

The celebration and program will include a salute to the honoree of the evening, Executive Director of the non-profit Historical Society and Curator of the Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum, Brenda Sanders-Wise, and induct 11 new female members into the Hall of Fame, including the Grandmother of Juneteenth herself, Ms. Opal Lee.

In addition to the honors awarded, the evening will include special remarks by Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, City Council Representative Chris Nettles, Precinct 1 Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks, US Congressman of District 33 Marc Veasey, among others. Attendees will enjoy dinner during the program provided by the Kimpton Harper Hotel.

The Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society was founded in April 1977 by 21 charter members. The organization was born from the mind of Ms. Lenora Rolla, a community activist and devoted public servant.

As a member of multiple Bicentennial Committees, Ms. Rolla was concerned that the history of Tarrant County’s Black citizens was unrecognized during these celebrations. She founded the organization after realizing that none of the local universities or libraries held any significant material about Black history, and essential archival material only existed in private collections. Her vision to collect, safeguard, and uplift Black history for the future has led the organization for 45 years.