Alzheimer’s Association hosts Black/African American Community Forum – Texarkana via Zoom

On Saturday, May 14, 2022, the Dallas and Northeast Texas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will host a virtual Black/African American Community forum via Zoom.

With an expected increase of 29% of Texas residents, 65+ suffering from Alzheimer’s disease by 2050, the importance of education and connection is key. Community Forums are springing up across the nation.

“Alzheimer’s is becoming a leading cause of death amongst black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC). The Texarkana Virtual Black/African American Community Forum is critical for our region as it provides all stakeholders the opportunity to learn facts and have a transparent dialogue about Alzheimer’s.” said Lee Williams, III, President of the Northeast Texas Alliance of Black School Educators a presenting partner for the forum.

“One goal of the Northeast Texas Alliance of Black School Educators (NETABSE) is to educate, engage, and collaborate with community partners; we are better together.”

With the help of our community partners such as the Northeast Texas Alliance of Black School Educators, The Greater Texarkana Branch of the NAACP, The Pan-Hellenic Council, and the Housing Authority of Texarkana, Texas, the goal of the Community Forum is to bring together people who are experiencing the same hardships for education on the disease along with hearing from the community about what resources are needed and how the Alzheimer’s Association can help. We are excited to also hear from Texarkana native, Dr. Lori George.

The need for strong voices and advocacy on behalf of Black communities in the fight against Alzheimer’s has never been greater.

• African Americans are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease as older white Americans.

• African Americans may be more likely to be diagnosed in the later stages of the disease, when individuals are more cognitively and physically impaired – and therefore, are in need of more medical care.

• Despite their increased risk, Black Americans are underrepresented in clinical trials, making up only about 5% of all trial participants.

If you would like to register for the May 14th Virtual Black/African American Community Forum, please call 1.800.272.3900, register directly at https://bit.ly/TEXARKANACF, or email ahodges@alz.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.