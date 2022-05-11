B. Moore Dance returns to the stage and rising

B. MOORE DANCE returns to the stage, May 27-29, 2022 for exhilarating performances of a World Premiere, i am magic, at Addison Theatre Centre, Friday/Saturday, 8:00 PM and Sunday, 3:00 PM.

i am magic, is an evening-length work, Directed and Choreographed by Artistic Director, Bridget L. Moore, exploring the narratives of Black Women artists of our time. The work is inspired by women who used their art and experiences as a catalyst for social change.

Artists such as Cicely Tyson, Angela Davis, Nina Simone, Eartha Kitt, Mahalia Jackson, Audre Lorde, Katherine Dunham, Billie Holiday, Dr. Pearl Primus, Nikki Giovanni, Lorraine Hansberry, Ella Fitzgerald, and Sarah Vaughn, among others, were instrumental in promulgating social justice and imbedding the Civil Rights philosophy into the minds and hearts of Americans.

Bridget L. Moore (Artistic Director) said, !These women rose above systems of oppression and through their talent and genius, advocated for the change they wanted to see in the world. They are representative of our mothers, aunts, sisters, friends, constituents, and artists who live amongst us today, creating magic in every sense of the word. It gives me great pleasure to share i am magic, with the world and to honor these women with a joyous celebration of dance, live music and poetry for everyone.”

i am magic, also features and lifts up Dallas local artists, dancers, musicians and vocalists. Dana Harper, notable for gracing the stages at The Apollo Theater, and Madison Square Garden, was a Top 20 contestant on Season 11 of NBC’s, The Voice. In addition, the evening presents sultry, soul songstress, Aden Ambivert Sista, Dr. Erica Vernice Simmons (Lyric Soprano) who was a First Place Winner of the Memphis Beethoven Club, as well as a former soloist with the Memphis Symphony Chorus, and an All-Star Band, under the Music Direction of Bass player, K. J. Gray.

Be captivated by the poetic brilliance of Brooklyn, New York, author, film director and activist, Kevin Powell, who wrote the iconic poem, i am magic, for Artistic Director, Bridget L. Moore. The poem has been published by ARTS TODAY, https://issuu.com/artstodayezine/docs/arts_today_6_5/157 and Moore creates a riveting solo set to the poem for Cultural ambassador, educator, choreographer and performing artist, Michelle Gibson.

B. MOORE DANCE will also present i am magic: the film on its digital platform, Dances on the Reel, made possible through the support of Moody Fund for the Arts. Visit bmooredance.org for more information.

B. MOORE DANCE founded in 2018, is a Dallas-based Contemporary Modern Dance Company and led by Founder/Artistic Director, Bridget L. Moore. The company has received the Texas Rising Star Award from TAHPRED, for excellence within the Arts community.

The mission of B. MOORE DANCE is to empower and transcend generations through the art of dance by cultivating the arts through leadership, education and performances. The organization aims to cultivate creative spaces through innovative works, collaboration, and community engagement projects. B. MOORE DANCE creates a nurturing environment for future artists and leaders through the collective sharing of ideas and perspectives.