Frisco hosts open house to share community park design concepts

All community members in Frisco are welcome to attend an open house to present concept designs for new public park spaces. Design Workshop, an international landscape architecture, planning and urban design firm, has worked with the city to develop each concept and will also be in attendance.

The open house will be held to engage with the community and gather feedback. The City of Frisco and Design Workshop representatives will be present to discuss the latest designs and answer questions. Community members can also learn more about each park and provide feedback via the project website: ShapeYourPlay.Com.

Frisco on the Green Park will be 80% wetland and will serve as an educational epicenter for school groups in the City of Frisco. It will include outdoor classroom space, boardwalks, and an opportunity for an immersive experience into the bottomland hardwood ecology.

Northwest Community Park will feature expanded bike trails and community programming within the park’s rich ecology. It will preserve and enhance rare remnants of Texas Blackland Prairie, and incorporate a great lawn, splash pads, playgrounds, discovery trail, and picnic areas.

Construction for both parks is slated to begin in Spring of 2023.

The open house will be held on Thursday, June 9 from 6 – 7 p.m. at the Frisco Public Library, 6101 Frisco Square Blvd in the Atrium. Refreshments will be served.

The City of Frisco is pleased to share the latest concepts of each park with the public. The design options will be remain in the library through June 30. Each rendition will have an adjacent QR code for the public to learn more about each design. Public comments are welcomed and encouraged.

“Our goal is to provide the public with a platform to give their feedback on the current design of the parks – we’re hoping this open house will do just that,” said Shannon Coates, Director of Play Frisco. “We are excited to share the latest park designs and look forward to moving into the next phase of making these designs come to fruition for all of Frisco residents to enjoy for years to come.”