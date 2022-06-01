High-Tech Magician Trigg Watson returns to Dallas for one afternoon and evening only on June 11

Magician Trigg Watson, a Dallas favorite and SMU alumnus, is bringing his high-tech magic show to the Bishop Arts Theatre Centre for two shows on Saturday, June 11th in support of Big D Reads.

Trigg promises a “magic show unlike any you might have experienced before.” Rather than the traditional magic tricks (rabbits, assistants being sawed in half), Watson presents a modern take on the craft, employing iPads, cameras, and even the audience’s cell phones to create a show that “uses magic to explore the future.”

A not-your-average magic show from a not-your-average-magician, Trigg’s show will have you questioning what’s possible and laughing along the way!

Prior to March of 2020, Trigg’s magic shows were presented each month to sold-out crowds during an evening of “Wine & Magic” at the popular underground Checkered Past Winery.

COVID-19 put this popular date night event on an indefinite hiatus, and Trigg has performed no public shows in Dallas since then.

The June 11 fundraising event will also feature Dallas comedian Byron Stamps of local nonprofit Stomping Ground Comedy Theater as show opener. In addition to being a local teacher, Byron is also the creator of the popular storytelling/stand up comedy/ art show, Truth In Comedy.

Proceeds will benefit the Big D Reads fund at Communities Foundation of Texas.

Big D Reads aims to get 30,000 complimentary paperback copies of Jim Schutze’ recently re-released book The Accommodation into the hands of community members to have meaningful discussions about race and place and the future of our community during the month of September 2022.

The goal of this city-wide read is to advance the understanding of Dallas’ history among students, young professionals, leaders, and residents, while encouraging candid community conversations on how we create a more equitable future for our city.

“We’re $45,000 from our fundraising goals for Big D Reads currently.

“We’re hoping this event can make some magic happen by raising both awareness and funds for our efforts leading up to our community-wide read in September. Big D Reads believes that reading The Accommodation in community with one another will be a transformational (or you could say, magical) experience for those who engage in conversations about race, place, and our community’s past and future,” said Nicole Paquette, Big D Reads Steering Committee member and marketing/communications chair.

The goal of a city-wide read of Jim Schutze’ The Accommodation—recently re-issued by Deep Vellum with a new forward written by John Wiley Price —is to advance the understanding of Dallas’ history among students, young professionals, leaders, and residents, while encouraging candid community conversations on how we create a more equitable future for our city.

With the business community’s support, and activation of schools and universities, cultural institutions, nonprofit partners, and more—Big D Reads has been conducting year-long programming that facilitates the sharing of stories of those impacted by past inequities, and to fund the printing of 30,000 paperback copies that will be distributed to Dallas community members for free for a September 2022 city-wide read.

This is a collaborative movement to unite our city in this critical time and hope that these conversations, events, and programs will serve as launching points that lead to a more equitable future for all communities in Dallas. Learn more at www.bigdreads.org There will be on-site book sales of The Accommodation from Big D Reads partner/nonprofit publisher Deep Vellum.

EVENT DETAILS:

An Afternoon and Evening of Magic and Comedy featuring Trigg Watson and Byron Stamps:

A Big D Reads Fundraiser

Saturday, June 11th

Bishop Arts Theatre Center

Showtimes: 3:30 pm and 8:00 pm

Tickets Prices:

General Admission: $25 | Preferred Seating: $35

VIP Tickets (with Reception + Close-Up Magic Experience): $55

Reserved Balcony seating for up to 12: $495

Ticket URL: www.bigdreads.org/tickets