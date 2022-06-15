Denton County Dems to host LBJ-Obama Dinner

The Denton County Democratic Party (DCDP) is set to host a fundraising LBJ-Obama Dinner July 30, 2022, in the Tuscany Ballroom at the Hilton Garden Inn, 785 State Highway 121, Lewisville from 6-10 p.m. The dinner’s theme is “Fighting for the Heart of Texas.”

“The LBJ-Obama dinner offers Democrats an opportunity to enjoy an evening together and listen to speeches by some of our great leaders,” said Delia Parker-Mims, DCDP chair.

“Our keynote speaker will be lawyer Wendy Davis, a former Texas State Senator and 2014 gubernatorial candidate. Our guest speaker will be Texas House Representative Jasmine Crockett who is seeking to replace Eddie Bernice Johnson in the U.S. House of Representatives for Congressional District 30.”

From 6-7 p.m., VIP access will occur from 6-7 p.m. and the banquet will happen from 7-10 p.m.

A live auction that includes an autographed pair of sneakers Wendy Davis wore during her 13-hour-long filibuster to block Senate Bill 5, which aimed to further restrict abortion rights. The dress for the occasion will be Texas formal.

“We hope to have a good turnout so we can further support the elections of Democratic candidates who fight for the needs of all Texans and their families,” said Parker-Mims.

Individuals or companies interested in purchasing a sponsorship or program ad may call 972-835-7301.

The Denton County Democratic Party has the goal of promoting Democratic ideals and values within our communities through grassroots organization and education.