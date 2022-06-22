Plano Mayor’s Summer Interns pack more than 20,000 pounds of food

During a time when struggling North Texans need more help than ever, approximately 80 high school teens participating in the Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program took a day off from their paid positions to serve at the North Texas Food Bank for Community Service Day, sponsored by NTT DATA, on June 17.

Plano Mayor Pro Tem Kayci Prince; Mona Charif, chief marketing officer at NTT DATA; Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO at North Texas Food Bank; and other City of Plano elected leaders and volunteers joined the teens as they sorted and packed produce and dry goods into boxes for distribution to North Texas families in need. By the end of their shift, they completed 16.5 pallets, packed 824 boxes of food totaling 22,322 lbs. of food, which will provide for 18,615 meals!

Stepping in for Mayor John Muns, Mayor Pro Tem Prince was excited to spend time and talk with the interns about their summer. She expressed how impressed she was with them and touched on the importance of giving back.

“As we gather today for Community Service Day, we have the privilege of making a positive impact on the lives of others in our community,” said Mayor Pro Tem Prince. “Plano has a strong sense of community, and it’s selfless people like you that make our city shine.”

Mayor Pro Tem Prince also thanked the companies and nonprofits who devoutly support the program, many who have been a part of the program since its inaugural year such as founding sponsor Capital One and Community Service Day sponsor NTT DATA.

“We appreciate how the Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program teaches young people about business and the power of taking initiative,” said Mona Charif, Chief Marketing Officer for NTT DATA Services. “We are proud to sponsor the program’s Community Service Day because it demonstrates the importance of social responsibility for individuals and businesses alike.”

The interns are looking forward to their celebratory luncheon on July 22 at the Plano Event Center.