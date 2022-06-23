Insider’s Guide To Addison Kaboom Town on July 3

For more than three decades, Addison Kaboom Town!, has thrilled fans with its unparalleled 30-minute fireworks show choreographed to a patriotic soundtrack that is radio simulcast to hundreds of thousands of fans across the 4.4-square-mile town. The 2022 show is sure to thrill – as it’s even larger than ever before! Because of the immense popularity of the annual event, event organizers hope to share tips to make every visit a fabulous celebration of American Independence!

HAVE A PLAN

The city-produced watch event at Addison Circle Park is a part of the tradition for some fans of Addison Kaboom Town! In order to control crowds at the park, a free ticketing system is being used this year. Free tickets to Addison Kaboom Town will be available beginning June 22 at 10 a.m. here: https://addisonkaboomtown.com/tickets/

When general admission tickets to Addison Circle Park sell out, guaranteed park tickets will still be available to those who book an Addison Kaboom Town hotel package. Packages start below $90, and include your room, six tickets to the park and a commemorative blanket.

FIND YOUR VIBE

Those seeking a more customized viewing experience can select one of the many Kaboom Town Watch Parties at Addison restaurants and businesses. With more than 200 restaurants, the Town of Addison boasts more restaurants per capita than any other city in the United States. A list of watch parties can be found here and the site is being updated daily until the event. Many of those parties will require or recommend reservations, so be sure to make your plans early.

Parties run the gamut from casual patio parties to luxe dinners, and everything in between. So whether you want to karaoke before Kabooming or relax for a live concert, Addison has something for everyone.

Beyond the watch parties, fireworks fans find every available park and parking lot in which to picnic and enjoy the Addison Airport Airshow and fireworks. If your plan includes one of these sites, arrive early to make sure you find the best viewing.

The Air Show will begin with the Red River Skydivers and continues with some of the country’s top aerobatic pilots and a cadre of historic warbirds from the Cavanaugh Flight Museum before closing out with a pyrotechnic night flight!

KNOW YOUR TECH

While Addison Kaboom Town! fans leave the pyrotechnic science to the professionals who design and fire the show, there is lots of other tech you should know about.

Make sure you have radio access to enjoy the fabulous simulcast of the fireworks on Star 102.1 FM. If you don’t have a radio, you can use the iHeart app to hear it from your phone.

Speaking of phones – be prepared with a portable power bank. Because there are so many people live-streaming both the flyover and the fireworks, cell service can become challenging. If you can, find local wi-fi sources to broaden your reach.

And if you want to sound like a pyrotechnic engineer, the folks at the American Pyrotechnics Association have compiled a whole glossary of fireworks terms and types, so you can create your own voice-over of the amazing Addison Kaboom Town! show.

PACK YOUR KIT

If you’re celebrating at Addison Circle Park, make sure you know all the rules about what you can – and cannot – bring into the park. Most importantly, coolers in the park are limited to the small, personal size, and you cannot bring alcohol, although beer and wine will be available for sale. No pop-up tents or shade structures can be brought into the park. All bags at the park will be screened upon entry.

The event takes place Wednesday, July 3, 2022, 5-11 p.m. at Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle Drive, Addison, Texas 75001

• 5 p.m. – Addison Circle Park gates open; Razzmajazz Dixieland Band performs

• 6 p.m. – The Walton Stout Band performs

• 7:30 p.m. – Addison Airport Airshow begins

• 8 p.m. – Presentation of the Colors and National Anthem

• 8:30 p.m. Jordan Kahn Orchestra performs

• 9:30 p.m. – Fireworks show

• 10 p.m. Jordan Kahn Orchestra performs

WHERE

Memorable views can be found from anywhere in Addison, but special watch parties hosted by many of Addison’s more than 180+ restaurants and 22 hotels offer spectators a unique viewing experience. A complete list of watch parties will be available on the website closer to the event.

TRAFFIC NOTES

The popularity of the Addison Kaboom Town!® fireworks show may cause some traffic delays, specifically following the fireworks show. Book your hotel rooms now! Addison hotels quickly fill up for this annual event. Spectators are encouraged to spend the night in Addison at any of our hotels, or remain at their favorite restaurant till traffic subsides.

EVENT NOTES

Concessions are available in the park. Guests are encouraged to leave coolers and bags at home to expedite entry into the park. Those choosing to bring coolers must limit the size to small, personal coolers. Absolutely no alcohol can be brought into or out of Addison Circle Park. Beer and wine will be available for sale within the park.

COST

FREE — Tickets are required to attend the party in Addison Circle Park. Tickets will be available online to the general public at 10 a.m. June 22. Book an Addison Kaboom Town! hotel package and enjoy quality accommodations, a complimentary blanket and guaranteed admission for up to 6.