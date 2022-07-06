The Dallas County District Attorney and District Clerk announce the 6th annual Expunction Expo

The Dallas County Criminal District Attorney’s Office and the Dallas County District Clerk’s Office, in partnership with the Dallas County Public Defender’s Office, among other community partners, are hosting the 6th Annual Dallas County Expunction Expo.

As the nation grapples with a high cost of living and continues to recover from challenges brought on by the Covid-19 Pandemic, leaders of Dallas County’s criminal justice community realize how important hosting such a life-changing event is.

“The Expo has continued to grow each year and that means we have been able to help more people get a fresh start and become contributing members of society again,” says Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot. “Many people may not be able to obtain gainful employment, attend college or serve in the military because of something on their record that can be eliminated. This is an opportunity for them to change their lives for the better,” Creuzot added.

In 2021, the Expunction Expo received the most applications ever in one week, totaling more than 1,300. Nearly half of all of those applying met the requirements and were invited to participate in last year’s Expo. After the applicants are pre-qualified, criminal defense and private attorneys volunteer their time to meet with them to help determine if they, in fact, have an offense eligible for expunction. If so, that attorney assists the individual with preparation and filing the necessary legal documents.

Once again, this year, attorneys will meet with individuals via videoconference, telephone, or in person. The volunteer attorneys, who are vital to the success of the Expo, include attorneys from the Public Defender’s Office, Legal Aid of Northwest Texas, and the Dallas Volunteer Attorneys Program, to name a few, as well as students from the University of North Texas (UNT) Dallas College of Law and the Southern Methodist University (SMU) Dedman School of Law. Dallas County District Judges and the Dallas City Attorney’s Office/City of Dallas Community Courts are also vital partners in this endeavor. This year, attorneys from national and local law firms, including Winston Strawn, Jones Day, Perkins Coie, Locke Lord, and Holland & Knight, as well as counsel from American Airlines and Toyota have expressed interest in helping citizens of Dallas County during the Expo. Additionally, the City of Dallas will be assisting to help increase outreach to underserved communities.

Since its inception in 2017, this event has helped clear over 1,700 criminal records.

Per Texas statute, individuals who have offenses on their criminal record MAY qualify for an expunction if any of the following apply:

• You were arrested but a charge was never filed, was no-billed by the grand jury, or was rejected by the District Attorney’s Office;

• Your Felony, Class A Misdemeanor, or Class B Misdemeanor charge was dismissed without any type of community supervision or probation prior to the dismissal;

• Your Class C misdemeanor was dismissed, or you successfully completed Class C deferred

adjudication;

• You were acquitted (found “not guilty”) of your charge by a judge, jury, or appellate court;

• You were convicted of a crime but later pardoned by the Texas Governor or the United States President; or

• You were convicted before 09/01/2021 for Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon under Section

46.02(a) of the Penal Code.

A case is not eligible for an expunction, if:

• It is STILL PENDING;

• You were CONVICTED in the case, even if you only paid a fine;

• You received PROBATION, COMMUNITY SUPERVISION, or DEFERRED ADJUDICATION for a Felony, Class A Misdemeanor, or Class B Misdemeanor you want expunged, even if your case was later dismissed; or

• The case you want expunged is a FELONY, and you were arrested for another offense at the same time that resulted in a conviction, probation, community supervision, or deferred adjudication.

How do I participate in the Expunction Expo?

You may fill out a Participant Information Form online between July 5 and July 11 via a link on the Dallas County District Clerk’s website, at www.dallascounty.org/expunction.

Participants will be notified by phone and email no later than September 12, 2022, if they qualify to participate in this year’s Expunction Expo. Then, a volunteer attorney will be assigned to you and contact you directly for an appointment between approximately September 19 and October 4, 2022.

Information may also be obtained by calling 214-653-2905.

Those granted expunctions will be celebrated at a graduation ceremony on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Only Dallas County offenses will be considered.

For additional information, individuals may call (214) 653-2905 or visit www.dallascounty.org/expunction.