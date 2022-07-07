2022 Juneteenth Unity Weekend draws thousands to Dallas and nearly doubles economic impact for the city

Thousands of people attended the star-studded event featuring some of the top stars in entertainment and poured more than $3.7 million into the local economy

This Juneteenth holiday, Dallas Southern Pride infused the city of Dallas with a myriad of events celebrating Juneteenth and Pride Month, including community and health events, entertainment, and concerts featuring performances from K. Michelle, Yo Gotti, City Girls, Erica Banks, Saucy Santana, Yella Beezy and more. The events were also attended by other celebrities and influencers including BeatKing, Fat Pimp and DJ Chose.

As the official annual celebration for Black Gay, Lesbian, Bi, Trans and Queer (GLBTQ+) people in the southern United States, the event was created to celebrate the brilliance and culture of Black people.

With ticket sales more than doubled, this year’s Juneteenth Unity Weekend poured more than $3.7 million into the local economy, impacting consumer sales across multiple industries including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, food, and clothing. The event also created jobs for hundreds of event employees, contractors, and gig workers throughout the city. Additionally, the HIV positivity rate dropped to its lowest in event history, with less than 6 percent of the more than 200 people tested testing positive.

COVID-19 vaccinations were also administered. In partnership with Stonewall Democrats of Dallas and the national organization, Black Voters Matter, dozens of people were registered to vote in Dallas, Tarrant and Collin Counties.

Alongside the entertainment events and the provision of free healthcare screenings, the five-day experience included a free Family Day at Samuell Grand Aquatic Center and a Juneteenth/Father’s Day event where 500 underserved youth and an adult household member were sponsored to attend the Dallas Children’s Aquarium for free food, stingray feedings, face painting and more!

The sold-out weekend experience started on Thursday, June 16th with the HISTORI Conference, which presented findings in research that contributes to ending the HIV epidemic in Black communities in the United States and the Cypher Party that showcased top local talent. On Friday, guests were treated to a first-class welcome reception on the Pegasus Lawn at the Omni Hotel.

On Saturday, thousands of patrons filled the pools at Samuell-Grand Aquatic Center while the City Girls and Saucy Santana turned up the Texas heat with fiery performances at the Juneteenth Unity Festival and Pool Party. The night continued with the sold-out mega party at Amplified, which included performances by Yo Gotti, Erica Banks and Yella Beezy.

The weekend of entertainment ended with the signature brunch, hosted by Kirk Myers-Hill and a dynamic finale performance by K. Michelle at the Sunset Rooftop Pool and Club Party held at The Pool at Crowne Plaza. With 72% of attendees coming in from outside the city of Dallas, two of the three host hotels were once again sold out.

The City of Dallas continued its support of Juneteenth Unity Weekend, lighting the Dallas skyline in the Black Gay Pride colors and the Juneteenth colors. The Omni Dallas Hotel also displayed the words, Dallas Southern Pride and Juneteenth. Dallas Police Chief, Eddie Garcia, also attended Juneteenth Unity Weekend events, along with several local elected officials and community leaders. In another historic moment, the Dallas Southern Pride Official Pride flag was raised for the first time on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

“On behalf of Dallas Southern Pride and the 2022 Juneteenth Unity Weekend Planning Committee, we thank you, for once again making our celebration an historic and impactful commitment to Black excellence and elevation,” said Kirk Myers-Hill, President of Dallas Southern Pride.

“With the help of Dallas city leaders, Dallas Police Department, our sponsors, and our community, we unified to maximize economic impact, engagement, enjoyment and safety. We look forward to seeing you in September for Dallas Black Pride.”

The extended five-day experience continues to make a positive impact by unifying the community, celebrating freedom, providing a safe space for community gathering and infusing millions of dollars into the local economy.

For more information, visit https://dallassouthernpride.com.