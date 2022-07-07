The Dream Con Anime and Gaming Convention returns to Esports Stadium Arlington

Real Dreamers Change the World (RDC World1) will return to Esports Stadium Arlington to host Dream Con, a premier anime and gaming convention, taking place Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17, 2022. The highly anticipated event will consist of pop culture, comics, art, cosplay, music and much more.

“This is year four of hosting Dream Con and the event has continued to grow and attract anime and gaming lovers from all over the world,” said Johnathan Newton, Dream Con Event Producer and RDC World1 member. “We are extremely excited to be back in North Texas where attendees can conveniently travel to enjoy a fun weekend of interactive activities, competitions, and shopping all while connecting with like-minded individuals who have common interests.”

A three-day event, Dream Con will feature an array of great highlights including a traditional artist alley, engaging meet and greets, a music concert, wrestling, dodgeball, blaster battle, indoor basketball, smash bros, a gaming tournament, and a cosplay contest. The event will also showcase a variety of panels and discussions with special guests such as well-known voice actors, content creators, cosplayers and gamers.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to shop from over 200 vendors. Newly added this year is a dodgeball charity match presented by Pizza Hut with a $100,000 prize being awarded to the first-place winner and $25,000 awarded to both the first and second runner ups. The monetary awards will be donated to a charity of the winners’ choice.

“Dream Con is more than a convention, it is a celebration of diverse cultures, backgrounds and people from all walks of life,” said Mark Phillips, Dream Con and RDCWorld1 founder. “Attendees can truly be their authentic selves without the fear of being judged. Whether a novice, avid fan, black, white, brown, purple or green like Piccolo, everyone is welcome to come out, have fun and to simply have a great overall experience.”

Founded in 2017, Dream Con was birthed as a result of a gap that existed in the anime, gaming and comic convention space for people of color. After continuously being rejected by major conventions, University of North Texas graduate, Mark Phillips and the RDC World1 Team, decided to transform their obstacle into an opportunity by using their unique gifts and talents to create a convention of their own.

Their vision was to create an inclusive event where anime, gaming and comic lovers, similar to them, could come together in a welcoming and inclusive environment to connect, network and transform their dreams into a reality. Today, the convention, along with their online social media platforms, have attracted people from all over the world.

Dream Con is supported by event sponsors: Pizza Hut, House of Highlights, Bud Light Next, YaBoyRoshi, Viz Media, Texas Kaizoku, Urban Anime Lounge, Otaku Lamps, Geek E Love, Gel Blasters, Right Stuf, Air Optix Color Contacts, D-Spirits, Liquid Death, Real Ninja Reviews, Real Deal Designs, and LAN Party.

The Dream Con event will take place at Esport Stadium Arlington located at 1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington, Texas, 76011. During these unprecedented times, health and safety continue to be a high priority.

To attend Dream Con, participants must be fully vaccinated or provide a negative PCR test 72 hours before the event. Tickets to this year’s event are sold out, however tickets for the 2023 Dream Con will become available in late July.

You can learn more about Dream Con, view the full event schedule of activities and see highlights from past events, by visiting www.dreamconvention.com.