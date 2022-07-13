Bishop Arts Theatre gives local playwrights the stage at the First Move Festival

The First Move Playwrights Lab was created to meet the needs of local playwrights to find spaces to develop new plays with other artists in monthly meetings over eight months.

The festival is the culmination of eight months of new play development by the First Move Playwrights Lab cohort of local DFW playwrights.

July 16 – 24, 2022 come witness these compelling stories by a group of talented emerging playwrights in the DFW.

This Festival is also a pay-what-you-can event. Visit the Bishop Arts Theatre website (bishopartstheatre.org) and click the button for the event, and you will be directed to our Givelively Donation page; any donated amount will support the First Move Playwrights Lab Festival.

On the night of the show, arrive at the box office, and tickets will be processed onsite.



The Secret Keepers

By Erin Malone Turner

July 16th, 2022, at 3 p.m.

Trudging through their last semester at The Right Path Academy is a group of silly, intense, thoughtful, difficult high school seniors. During their last semester at the run-down boarding school, things get stranger than ever. This Southern gothic/coming-of-age play explores how we are responsible for each other, the messiness of growing up, the price of shouldering burdens alone, & learning how to accept what we’ve never truly had.

El Amor in the Time of Corona

By Aaron Zilbermann

July 17th, 2022, at 3 p.m.

An undocumented Colombian immigrant navigates love, abuse, exploitation, trauma and family in a new country, a new culture and a new language during the summer of COVID. With the constant threat of deportation looming, she is forced to make uncomfortable decisions and deal with the challenges of raising a teenage daughter in a society whose government labels her basic existence as illegal.

Ursa Major

By Zoe Kerr

July 23rd, 2022, at 3 p.m.

When his best friend goes missing in a national park under mysterious circumstances, a teenage boy must confront his small town’s politics as he pursues the truth of how his best friend went missing and why no one is trying to find him. This play is about complicity, adolescence, and what we owe our communities and ourselves when the absolute worst thing that could happen happens.

Red Bird Lane

By Terrance Brooks Boykin

July 24th, 2022, at 3 p.m.

A woman struggles for the survival of her business in an urban neighborhood immersed in change, memories, old friendships, and dreams.