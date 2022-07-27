Jurassic Quest, nation’s biggest dinosaur experience, migrates to Dallas

The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at Fair Park in Dallas for a limited run July 29-31. This follows a spring showing at Ft. Worth Convention Center (April 1-3), giving Dallas-area families two chances for a prehistoric adventure this spring and summer!

Houston-based Jurassic Quest is one of the first indoor family edutainment shows to re-launch since March 2020 due to the pandemic and will open indoors with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.

New for 2022, families are invited to pick up a map at the entry to embark on “The Quest,” an interactive scavenger-hunt style adventure with 10 clues leading them to meet dinos and prehistoric sea creatures, capture a Dino Snap, search for fossils, watch a live Raptor Training Experience and more, to earn a prize at the end (included with general admission).

Loved by millions, only Jurassic Quest can bring families memories this BIG! Walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that ruled on land, and “deep dive” into the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon!

Meet the babies, hatched only at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex, and Trixie the Triceratops – and you may even catch one of our star dino trainers: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick, or Park Ranger Marty!

The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago. Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.

Tickets are timed entry and start at $19. Reserve tickets online at www.jurassicquest.com to ensure desired date and time, or buy them on-site. General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted.

There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on-site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket (the best value for children ages 2-12). Entry is free for children under age 2. Socks are required for inflatable attractions.

All tickets include a 100% ticket guarantee that ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount in case of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason.