Blood and platelet donors needed now to help prevent a seasonal blood shortage: week of Aug. 8

Just as most cars need to be refueled constantly, so does the nation’s blood supply. Blood donations to the Red Cross have decreased over the summer months as is typical of this time of year. People should not wait until they hear there is a blood shortage to give. Type O negative blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed now.

Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Fuel up on us

As blood and platelet donations drop, gas prices have reached all-time highs in the U.S. As a thank-you, all who come to give Aug. 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.*

Blood Donation Centers

One of the easiest ways to give is to schedule an appointment at a blood donation center. There are two Red Cross blood and platelet donation centers in the North Texas Region. They are located in Irving and Plano.

Irving Blood and Platelet Donation Center

2511 West Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway

Monday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday: Closed

Friday: 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday: 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sunday: 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Plano Blood and Platelet Donation Center

741 N US-Central Expressway, Suite 1000

Monday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday: 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sunday: 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 8-15:

Allen

8/10/2022: 9:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Allen City Hall, 305 Century Parkway

8/12/2022: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 601 S. Greenville

8/15/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn – Allen Conference Center, 705 Central Expwy S.

Balch Springs

8/13/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Calvary Temple Assembly of God, 3150 S. Beltline Rd.

Coppell

8/8/2022: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 S. Heartz Road

Dallas

8/8/2022: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross Dallas Chapter, 2055 Kendall Dr.

8/9/2022: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Whole Foods Market Lakewood, 2118 Abrams Rd

8/9/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2443 Abrams Rd

8/11/2022: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Energy Transfer, 8111 Westchester Drive

Frisco

8/10/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., ClubCorp – Stonebriar Country Club, 5050 Country Club Drive

Grand Prairie

8/8/2022: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., CrossPoint Church of Christ, 3020 Bardin Rd

McKinney

8/9/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Springhill Suites McKinney, 2660 S. Central Expressway

Plano

8/12/2022: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Shops At Willow Bend, 6121 W. Park Blvd, Suite 1000

Richardson

8/13/2022: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Canyon Creek Project, 2800 Custer Parkway

Rowlett

8/13/2022: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Freedom Place Church, 4111 Main Street

Blood drive safety

The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason. The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.