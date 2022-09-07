Dallas to spray for mosquitos as West Nile is detected

A mosquito sample in Dallas has tested positive for the West Nile Virus. Weather permitting, the area described below is scheduled for mosquito control spraying on Wednesday, September 7th and Thursday, September 8th between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. each night.

Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 9000 block of Vista Creek Drive (75243): Skyline Drive on the north, Boundbrook Avenue on the west, Echo Valley Drive on the east, and Royal Lane on the south.

While the Environmental Protection Agency approves the insecticide for treatment, residents in the above areas should avoid contact with the spray by staying indoors. People inside a vehicle while trucks are actively spraying should remain in their vehicles with the windows up and the air conditioner on until the trucks pass through, and the spray is no longer visible. People who are out during the scheduled spraying time should be alert for trucks and should not follow them. Residents who come into contact with the spray are advised to wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water. The spray breaks down quickly in the presence of sunlight and has no residual effect.

Protection against mosquito bites

Dallas residents are urged to take precautions against mosquito bites by reducing outdoor activity during the evening and nighttime hours. Residents who are outside during these times should cover their arms and legs and use a mosquito repellent.

Prevent mosquito breeding

Residents should eliminate standing water to prevent mosquito breeding and the spread of West Nile Virus. Breeding places for mosquitoes include swimming pools that are not kept clean, stagnant ponds, pet watering dishes, birdbaths, potted plants, old tires, empty containers, toys and clogged rain gutters and French drains. Eliminate standing water promptly, as mosquitoes can grow from egg to adult in as little as seven days. Dallas residents may receive free mosquito dunks at Code Compliance Services District Offices while supplies last.

To report standing water or mosquito problems Dallas residents should call 3-1-1. To be added to the City of Dallas Do Not Spray list contact 3-1-1. For additional information on mosquito control, visit www.dallascitynews.net/fightthebite.

Dallas Alert

To receive alerts about mosquito spraying in your area the City of Dallas developed the Dallas Alert program to enhance the emergency notification system. Dallas Alert allows for additional communication options including cell phone and email. The information you enter will only be used for emergency purposes. This OPT IN system will notify subscribers to potential risks with information on the event and/or actions (such as evacuation) that the City and local Public Safety Officials are advising. To register with Dallas Alert, visit https://bit.ly/3se4cxl.