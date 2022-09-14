Welcome Back for Another Productive Year

The new school year brings a fresh opportunity to make great things happen for our students.

And we are starting this year with the wind under our wings, due to the recently released accountability ratings from the Texas Education Agency, which showed Dallas ISD maintained a “B” rating overall despite the challenges presented by Covid.

Carter Educators Honored

Congrats to two deserving educators at Carter High School, Gregory Chapman and D’Cardio Cottonham, who were honored by Academy Sports and the Texas Rangers for their hard work and dedication to our Cowboy scholars. Mr. Chapman has been employed with Dallas ISD for 21 years and now serves as Carter High’s community liaison. Mr. Cottonham is in his seventh year of teaching in Dallas ISD.

Comprehensive Safety Plan

The safety and well-being of all our students and staff are the top priorities of Dallas ISD, and the district has put in place a comprehensive safety plan for our campuses, including facility enhancements and protocols, mental well-being programs for students, training and safety awareness for staff, resources for reporting potential issues, and outreach to parents to support school safety at home. For more information, visit www.dallasisd.org/safeschools.