Hard Work + Great Ratings = Good Reason to Celebrate

By Joyce Foreman

Dallas ISD Trustee

District 6

Thanks to all the District 6 campus leaders who came out to celebrate our schools in Southwest Dallas, in recognition of the amazing achievement displayed in the recent state accountability ratings. Those ratings forecast a bright future ahead for our scholars! Thank you to all our teachers, principals and executive directors for your great work, and let’s do it again this year!

And the Laurels Keep Coming

Our District 6 teachers are outstanding, and the proof is in the recognition they continue to garner. Just recently, this happened:

• Umphrey Lee Elementary School teacher Lucia Hernandez received her certification as a Master Teacher.

• Five District 6 teachers were among the recipients of the Junior League of Dallas Grants for Innovative Teaching: Francis Zalace of Clinton P. Russell Elementary, Whitley Green of Hulcy STEAM Middle School, Pamela Jenkins of Martin Weiss Elementary, and Dorcas Kassebaum and Cornelia Harris of Ronald E. McNair Elementary.

Kimball’s New Football Coach On Board

Brandon “Bam” Harrison, Kimball High’s new athletic coordinator and head football coach, is on board and in charge. The Knights were victorious in their battles against Arlington’s Sam Houston (16-9), and Dallas’ Spruce High School (23-9). And he’s just getting started!

Kimball is home to the coach, a 1990 grad who was an all-state wide receiver on the Knights’ football team and also helped the school win its first basketball state championship. Welcome aboard, coach!

Milestone for Kimball Basketball Coach

I’d like to send a shoutout to Kimball basketball Coach Nicholas Smith for earning a Milestone Coaching Award during the 2021-2022 season from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, marking his 300th win. Of course, he’s already left that milestone behind and is racking up more wins! Congratulations, Coach!

Mark Your Calendars

• Wednesday, Oct. 19 | Noon – Renaming Ceremony for Otto M. Fridia Elementary (formerly Robert L. Thornton Elementary). In addition, the school library will be renamed for Dallas entrepreneur, community volunteer and activist Emma Rodgers.

• Saturday, Nov. 12 | 10:30 a.m. – Groundbreaking & School Renaming Ceremony for Judge Louis A. Bedford Jr. Law Academy (formerly W.H. Atwell Middle School).

Important Reminders for All!

Voter registration deadline is Oct. 11.

The last day to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 28.

Early voting is Oct. 24-Nov. 4.

Election day is Nov. 8.

Make sure you contact 10 people, and make sure you all vote!