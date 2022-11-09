Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location: Free event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities

The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting November 13 from noon until 4:00 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.

The event is free and open to the public. It will offer various food and beverage options from black-owned food trucks and trailers, both vegan and non-vegan. Patrons can purchase handmade and crafted goods, support local community organizations, enjoy live music and entertainment, kid-friendly programming, and participate in book signings with local authors. Radio personality Lil D from K104 FM will host the event.

“The MLK Food Park began as a temporary pop-up park collaboration between TREC (Texas Real Estate Council), Better Block, and DRBTS (Do Right by the Streets), formerly blckspces,” said Desiree Powell, Founder and Urban Planner of DRBTS. “The shared goal was to bring South Dallas residents together to gather in fellowship, all while supporting local Black and Brown-owned food trucks and vendors and providing a space for economic mobility. The name change represents a new chapter of the Food Park’s growth as we continue expanding the vision of a permanent safe space at Fair Park.”

The Sunny South Dallas Food Park will run on the following Sundays between November 13, 2022, and July 30, 2023:

• Sunday, November 13, from Noon to 4 pm

• Sunday, December 11, from Noon to 4 pm

• Sunday, March 26, from Noon to 4 pm

• Sunday, April 16, from Noon to 4 pm

• Sunday, May 21, from Noon to 4 pm

• Sunday, June 18, from Noon to 4 pm

• Sunday, July 30, from Noon to 4 pm

“The Sunny South Dallas Food Park is an essential part of continuing to build relationships and incubating the spirit of Ubuntu amongst our neighbors,” said Anita Crethers, Community Engagement Manager for Fair Park First. “Just from growing up in South Dallas, this is close to my heart to provide this type of programming to my part of the city.”

“With the new Community Park project on the horizon, Fair Park continues to seek partnerships that support our community, expand our uses, and provide new connections and opportunities here on the sunny side of Dallas,” said Alyssa Arnold, Director of Strategic Initiatives for Fair Park First. “DRBTS partnered with Fair Park First to utilize the green space and existing infrastructure within the park to welcome the South Dallas community to the campus. We are beaming with excitement to continue the partnership and the work to make Fair Park and the Community Park a home for programs like the aptly named Sunny South Dallas Food Park.”

Parking is free at Gate 6/Lot 6 at Robert B. Cullum and MLK Jr. Blvd.

For more information, visit fairparkdallas.com or drbtsurbanplanning.com/ssdfp.