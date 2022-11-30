Thursday, December 1, 2022

Parkland urges all to get the jab and avoid the danger of the flu

Flu season began in the fall and lasts through winter. The best way to prevent flu is by receiving an annual flu shot.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends everyone ages 6 months and older receive a flu shot. Getting the flu shot helps prevent you from getting sick and protect the people you love who may have a harder time if they were to get sick.

Parkland Health officials offer these tips to keep you and your family healthy:

• Keep your distance from others who are sick or showing symptoms.

• Stay home when you are sick so that you don’t pass the virus to others.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing to help keep from spreading germs.

• Clean your hands often using soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

• Practice good health habits. Get plenty of sleep, exercise, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids and maintain a balanced diet that includes fruits and vegetables.

To learn more about the flu and where to get the flu shot visit https://www.parklandhealth.org/flu

