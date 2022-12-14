Dallas airport service workers join Nationwide Day of Action, demand living wages, benefits

Local airport service workers in Dallas rallied last Thursday to demand living wages and benefits for the workers who keep Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport clean, safe and running. The rally was part of a national day of action, as workers in three major hubs went on strike and others held actions in more than 15 cities across the country to demand action to ensure good, living-wage jobs with critical protections like affordable healthcare and sick leave for the workers who keep our economy running and our world connected.

The airport service workers joined in a nationwide display of solidarity together with community allies demanding Congress pass Good Jobs for Good Airports Act. The representation corresponds to more than 45% of all domestic air travel.

Joined by District 6 Councilmember, Omar Narvaez, SEIU Texas leaders and other community partners, airport service workers proudly held signs that read “Respect us, protect us, pay us,” as they echoed fellow workers’ nationwide demands for better jobs.

“Airport workers like me provide an immensely valuable service for the flying public, and we deserve to be respected, protected, and paid a living wage for it. That’s why we’re here together. We know what’s right and what’s wrong, and we need action from Congress to help make things better here at DFW,” said Peyton Abrams, an unaccompanied minor runner at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport organizing with SEIU.

Since the start of the pandemic, airport service workers have called on corporations to step up and stabilize air travel by ensuring living wages, affordable health care, sick days and other important protections. After their calls went unanswered, workers harnessed their strength in numbers – uniting with other workers across fast-food, retail, transportation and more – to urge Congress to call out unchecked corporate power and take action to uplift the entire workforce, including Black and brown workers who often hold the lowest paid jobs in the air travel industry.

“Even through a global pandemic, climate disasters, and busy travel seasons, you get the job done. It’s time we honored your sacrifice by making sure airport jobs pay a livable wage and provide benefits like health care and paid sick time,” said District 6 Councilmember Omar Narvaez, as airport service workers in Dallas applauded and cheered. “We’re here today to demand something different. We’re here to reject the status quo.

Congress needs to make sure public dollars support the public good. And they need to help ensure that every job within airports is a good job that supports families and the global economy by passing the Good Jobs for Good Airports Act.”

In addition, starting at midnight and continuing throughout the day, airport service workers went on strike in three major hubs. In Boston, Logan Airport workers struck their employer, Swissport USA, in protest against wage theft and unfair labor practices.

Meanwhile in Chicago, workers struck against unfair labor practices and to demand safe working conditions from their employer Swissport Cargo, and in Newark, they struck to protest unfair labor practices and not being paid for all hours worked by their employer, Swissport Cargo. Workers proudly proclaimed their demands, as they chanted “when we fight, we win!” in an inspiring display of worker power at three major airport hubs.

Across all 15 airports – including some of the nation’s largest in Charlotte, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle and beyond – workers, allies and elected officials demanded members of Congress take action to pass the Good Jobs for Good Airports Act. The legislation would put in place national wage and benefits standards for airport service workers, ensuring every airport service job lifts up working families and their communities.

Fresh off of his reelection as Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer joined the chorus of support for the Good Jobs for Good Airports Act. In a rousing speech about the importance of airport service workers, Schumer declared, “If major airports want access to billions in federal funds we want to see the workers make a living wage, first and foremost. Every single day airport workers make it possible for millions of Americans to travel by air.

Securing this legislation in our FAA legislation is going to be one of the top priorities in the Democratic Senate. So stand with us, and fight until we win.”