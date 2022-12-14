Happy Holidays, One and All!

The most festive time of the year is fast approaching, and I want to take this opportunity to wish each one of you a safe and joyous holiday with family and friends.

As we head toward the winter break, I’d like to express my gratitude to all our teachers and staff for giving their best to our students every day. Thanks to the students for their hard work and thank you to the parents for encouraging your children.

I especially want to single out the hard-working teachers in District 6 who have been chosen by their peers as Campus Teachers of the Year. They are:

• Jerquila Slaughter, Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy

• Shelby Thomas Birdie, Alexander Elementary

• Stephanie Stephens, John W. Carpenter Elementary

• Doveisha Wright, Jimmie Tyler Brashear Elementary

• Raymond Lewis Robles, Barbara Jordan Elementary

• Alicia Armstrong, Ronald E. McNair Elementary

• Paul Holmes, Otto Fridia Elementary

• Isabel Bridges, Clinton P. Russell Elementary

• Claudia Ramirez, Leslie A. Stemmons Elementary

• Zaira Rodriguez, T.G. Terry Elementary

• Adrienne Hearn, Thomas Tolbert Elementary

• Rena Walker, Adelle Turner Elementary

• Owetta Carlisle, Mark Twain Elementary

• Ebony Garrrett, Umphrey Lee Elementary

• Bridget Robinson, Daniel Webster Elementary

• Dibreika Miller, Martin Weiss Elementary

• James Jackson, Barbara Manns Middle School DAEP

• Rebekah Jean, D.A. Hulcy STEAM Middle School

• Constance Adamu, David W. Carter High School

• Estephanie Amaro, Justin F. Kimball High School

• Nathaniel Mallery, Boude Storey Middle School

• Shalexsis Willis, T.W. Browne Middle School

• Jarrod Williams, Zan Wesley Holmes Middle School

Two pillars honored: Otto M. Fridia and Emma Rodgers

It was a joy for me to be a part of the combined renaming ceremony for Otto M. Fridia Elementary and the dedication of the school’s library to Emma Rodgers on Saturday, Dec. 3. Both of these outstanding individuals made their mark on Dallas ISD – Mr. Fridia as a longtime educator and the first Black person to act as superintendent of the district, and Mrs. Rodgers as a well-known community activist and advocate for literacy. District staff, students, and the community showed up to honor them both and to get a look at the updated library which will be an ongoing tribute to Mrs. Rodgers.

Meals During the Holidays

Dallas ISD will be closed to students during the winter break from Thursday, Dec. 22, through Friday, Jan. 6. However, some schools will offer free meals to children younger than 18 and students up to 21 years of age with disabilities. To learn more about the dates and the list of participating schools, visit www.dallasisd.org/FCNS.

Discover your Child’s Best Fit, Virtually

If you want to enroll your child in a specialty school but weren’t able to attend the district’s Discover Dallas ISD event last month, it’s not too late. On Dec. 3, you can attend a virtual Discover event to learn about the specialty schools and programs available for your child. To attend, you must register online at dallasisd.org/choosedallasisd. The deadline to apply for choice schools and specialty programs is Jan. 31, 2023.