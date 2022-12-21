A Yoruba folk tale takes center stage in Roots to Youth African Childrens Theater’s ‘I’m No Fool’

Roots for Youth African Children’s Theater, in partnership with Urban Arts Center (UAC) presents the original play, “I’m No Fool,” based on a Yoruba folktale, adapted by Roots for Youth Artistic Director, Renee Miche’al Jones. “I’m No Fool” is a story of a village chief who uses the wisdom of riddles to solve the problems of the people. When faced with a problem of his own, he must learn to accept wisdom from another instead of being a fool.

Produced during the Kwanzaa holiday, each production encourages the audience to become fully immersed in the world of the play, through dress, music and partaking in a cultural “Karamu” feast. Artistic Director, Renee Miche’al Jones says, “In the premise of the African proverb Sankofa, the performance is an opportunity for us to ‘go back and fetch what has been forgotten’, as we reconnect to our African heritage through the language, music and dance of the story presented.”

“Having visited the African continent three times, it is only befitting to bring that rich and varied culture to the Dallas Stage,” relates Jiles R. King, II, Urban Arts Collective Producing Executive Director. “Theater is universal and folktales have always grounded society in simple yet meaningful life lessons.”

“I’m No Fool” is directed by Renee Miche’al Jones and features Harold Winston (), Isaiah “Xae” Mitchell (Opeyemi), Jasmine Mesre (Naade), Michael Guinn (Kosoko), Tiana Shuntae Alexander (Tejumola), Kenja Brown (The Griot), Jacqueline “Ayotola” Walsh (Village Woman), Ramon Williams (Village Man), Imani Prather (Village Teen Girl), Charles Leon Brembry III (Village Teen Boy), Layla Simone Johnson (Village Child One) and Maëlle Annalyse Johnson (Village Child Two).

The creative team includes choreography by Jacqueline “Ayotola” Walsh, scenic and costume design by Bernetta Sowels, lighting design by Tarvaris Blair, Props by Kenja Brown, vocal direction by Shennaya King and stage management by Donovan Carter.

“I’m Nobody’s Fool” runs December 29-31, 2022 at Urban Arts Center, 807 Hutchins Rd, Dallas, TX 75203. Performances begin at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 3:00pm on Saturday.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and can be purchased at urbanartscenter.ticketlocity.com.

Urban Arts Collective (UAC) is a Dallas based organization that uses art to engage the voice of black and brown communities. For 13 years, Urban Arts Collective has used theater, music, dance, visual and literary arts to engage local, national and international communities.

UAC is committed to cultivating the talent of emerging artists, providing platforms for career artists and celebrating the work of established artists from the African American perspective. Under the Collectives’ umbrella include Urban Arts Center, Urban Arts Magazine, Urban Arts Institute, Urban Films and DFW Black Arts.