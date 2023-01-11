MLK parade and musical planned for Garland

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Garland, Texas Unit will host its 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade & march on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 10:00 A.M.

The MLK Parade Route in Garland – January 14, 2023 is as follows:

• Parade starts on Dairy Road @ Garden Drive (near Embree Park), Garland, Texas, 75040 It proceeds north on Dairy Road to Highway 66 (Avenue D)• West (Left) on Highway 66 (Avenue D) to First Street

• North (Right) on First Street to Highway 66 (Avenue B)

• West (Left) on Highway 66 (Avenue B) to Fifth Street

• North (Right) on Fifth Street to Austin Street

• Parade ends at the Granville Arts Center, 300 North Fifth @ Austin Streets, downtown Garland, TX, 75040

The 2023 MLK theme is “Honoring Two Garland Mayors in KING Fashion.” Mayor Scott LeMay and former Mayor Rev. Dr. Ronald E. Jones, will serve as grand marshals. The celebration continues following the parade with the 2nd Annual Musical: “Lift Every Voice and Sing” on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM. It will be held at the Granville Arts Center, 300 N. 5th Street, downtown Garland where the MLK Communitywide Youth Choir joined by students from the Garland ISD Fine Arts Department will perform. Winners of the 2023 MLK Float Contest will be announced at the musical. This event is free and open to the public.

Youth groups from area churches and Garland ISD step teams will showcase their spiritual talents in praise dance and step routines on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 300 N. 5th Street, downtown Garland, 75040, beginning at 4:00 P.M. The MLK Youth Extravaganza is free and open to the public.

For more information on these events, please contact the NAACP Garland Unit at 972.381.5044, voice box #5, or visit the NAACP Garland Unit’s website: www.garlandtxnaacp.org and click on MLK Events.

Corporate/Community Sponsors/Radio Coverage on KKVI 98.9 FM Community Radio

The City of Garland; the Garland ISD; JP Morgan Chase Bank; Veritex Community Bank; DART; Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins, & Mott, LLP Attorneys at Law; Frost Bank; Dallas Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram; Randall Reed’s Planet Ford 635, Southwest Kia of Mesquite, Sport City Toyota, and Jupiter Chevrolet are sponsors this year.