Race around White Rock Lake offers opportunities for training and racing

The Too Cold To Hold Half Marathon, 10K and 5k returns to White Rock Lake on Jan. 28. Hosted by the locally-owned and operated Run Project series, the event has dared runners to brave the chilly temps to earn hot times on a fast and flat course along Dallas’ top running trail for more than 25 years.

More than 2000 runners of all paces and experience levels are expected to take part.

“Our Too Cold To Hold Half is timed just right for runners headed to Cowtown and other early spring marathons around the country,” said Run Project Owner and Fort Worth native Tanna Wood. “With nine events throughout the year, our series offers participants a chance to both race and train, creating mileposts on the way to their key goals for 2023.”

The half marathon takes participants from Norbuck Park, down the west side of White Rock Lake, and back. Long-sleeve tech shirts, finisher medals, and custom bibs await those braving the cold, all adorned with icy imagery to match the winter theme.

Participants will have a chance to warm up at the post-race party with hot drinks and food, as well as a beer garden. The finish line festival also includes music from DJ Dame and an awards ceremony. Event photos are free and shared on Run Project’s Facebook page.

The race has a converse sister event, the Too Hot To Handle Half Marathon, designed for participants to test their skills in summer weather set for July 15.

The event acts as a fundraiser for Girls on the Run DFW, which has 10,000 girls served in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex since 2004. Girls on the Run provides fun, evidence-based programs for elementary and middle school aged girls that build their confidence, kindness and decision-making skills through dynamic lessons that instill valuable life skills. Girls on the Run DFW Metroplex operates programs in Dallas, Collin, Tarrant, Ellis, Johnson, Rockwall, Kaufman, Grayson and Denton Counties.

The Too Cold to Hold Half Marathon is one of nine races held by the Run Project across North Texas. The events attract thousands of runners from across the metroplex, the state, and the nation, and raised tens of thousands of dollars for local charities.

Run Project is Texas’ and the southwest’s premier race series. Run Project represents the top 2% of running events that are locally owned and operated in the Texas area. They are part of the Racing Systems, Inc family of brands. The brand is authentically local and globally minded, creating world-class, locally-owned events that benefit causes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

For more information about Too Cold To Hold and the Run Project race series, visit www.RunProject.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.