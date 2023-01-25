Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast honors King’s legacy

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Power Leadership Breakfast drew about 350 people to Collin College’s Plano Campus Living Legends Conference Center on Jan. 14. The event celebrated Dr. King’s legacy and his vision for a more just, equitable world.

In keeping with this year’s theme, “Recharge, Reset, Renew Dr. King’s Way,” the event focused on messages of hope and renewed action. A panel of civic leaders addressed the theme with a lively roundtable filled with advice on how to get involved in the community.

The panel, led by breakfast co-chair Dr. Millie Black, included: Kyle Ray, pastor of Sent Church in Plano; Richie Butler, pastor of St. Luke Community United Methodist Church; and Dr. Cheryl Jackson, founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry in Plano.

The breakfast also included a certificate of recognition presented by State Representatives Matt Shaheen (District 66) and Mihaela E. Plesa (District 70), and a proclamation from Plano’s Mayor John B. Muns. Collin College students and staff also performed, and multiple scholarships were announced.

At the event, Cornelius Wyche received the Jeanna Davis scholarship, named as a Plano leader who has been a champion for her city. Davis has provided service to the community through the DFW chapter of the National Association of Black Accountants, the Zan Wesley Holmes Community Outreach Strategic Planning Board, St. Luke Community United Methodist Church, local PTAs, and booster clubs. She has served as chair of the Sunday night program for the MLK weekend for the past two years and is the vice president of programs for the Plano Community Forum.

Scholarship recipients included Victoria Edwards, who was awarded a scholarship sponsored by the Plano North Metroplex Chapter of The Links, Inc; Prescilla Kengni, awarded the Pearls of Service Scholarship sponsored by the Chi Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority; Peter Lam, who was awarded an MLK scholarship sponsored by Michael and Julia Dulan; Andrea Hilario Aguirre, who was awarded a scholarship by Loretta and Jerome Brister; and Jazzman Pringle and Abdul Opakunie, who were each awarded a Collin County NAACP scholarship.

This breakfast was the first in-person celebration after two years of virtual events.

The annual celebration is organized by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Power Leadership Breakfast Committee. Donations for the MLK scholarship fund are accepted throughout the year through the Collin College Foundation. For more information on making a gift to this fund, call 972.599.3145.

More photos of the breakfast event are available at https://collincollege.resourcespace.com nd a livestream recording of the event is available at www.facebook.com/collincollege.