Margaret Turner-Carrigan seeks Place 4 Trustee for Plano I.S.D.

Margaret Turner-Carrigan is a proven community leader who taught leadership skills and served as a leader. She is formerly President of the North Dallas Suburban Foundation, and she is Southwest Region Member of Scholarship and Standards for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She has been involved as a volunteer, including for Plano Independent School District for more than 10 years.

Turner-Carrigan is an attorney, mediator, certified hearing examiner, and educator.

Her top three priorities for this elective office would include providing equal educational programs and opportunities for all students, attracting and retaining teachers, and providing comprehensive budget review. If successful, Turner-Carrigan says she will also provide scheduled times to interact with parents and teachers.

Transparency is important to her, and while in office, she explains she will relay the problems and progress of arising issues via regular public updates.

Turner-Carrigan believes the citizens deserve not only transparency, but also accountability, dedication, and hard work.

She says she’ll use her experience to resolve whatever problems arise by thoroughly investigating the issues and then formulating responses. She also says her character, work ethic and expertise match the citizen needs. She believes citizens need information, honesty, and a trustee dedicated to doing the best job possible.

“I have a work ethic instilled in me by my grandparents, which is centered around faith, to always go over and above, be honest, be fair, and never leave a needed task undone.”

With expertise in the legal profession, this candidate has served as a mediator, certified hearing officer, and educator. “The combination of my faith, work ethic, work and volunteer experience will enable me to complete all required job requirements with excellence,” she says.

Margaret Turner-Carrigan promises to work hard, to listen to the PISD Administration, to teachers, to parents, and she promises will remain non-partisan and honest.

For more information, see www.mtc4pisd.com.