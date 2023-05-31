Colonel Eddie J. Smith: The gift that keeps on giving

By Marland Mosley, Jr

Contributing Writer

There are very few people who thrive in seeing others around them succeed. Nowadays, when encountering someone, they lend a helping hand with an ulterior motive in mind; Those people tend to expect something in return when helping someone.

There’s a saying that goes, “It costs nothing to show someone love and support”; Gratitude can go a long way versus expecting everything to come back to you. You can say that kindness really is a virtue, because while there are some who expect the favor to be returned to them, there’s also some who are willing to help others out of the kindness of their own heart.

The retirement ceremony for Colonel Eddie J. Smith was filled with family, friends, and previous officers in which he worked with. There was nothing but great things that were said about Colonel Smith, he has been a beacon of light towards all other cadets and trainees. Smith’s neighbor, Councilman Casey Thomas II, his pastor, Pastor Homer L. Thomas III, and Colonel Steven L. Tabat shares a few words pertaining to Smith’s military journey.

Councilman Casey Thomas II remembers Colonel Smith for being dependable. Thomas says, “I can call on Eddie for anything, and he’ll be right there.” Thomas II says that it is an honor to call someone dependable. Thomas also describes Colonel Smith as loyal; He says that Smith is loyal towards everything that he does and won’t stop until the task is finished. Thomas II also describes Smith as a loving father, husband, and neighbor; He went on to tell Smith “Thank you for your sacrifices, so we can live in a free country.”

Thomas II recognizes that Colonel Smith has given a lot to his country, and he lets Smith know that he is one call away, if he ever needs anything.

Pastor Homer L. Thomas III also shared a few words about Colonel Smith. He was giving Smith some words of encouragement as he enters his last stage in the Army and starts being a full-time civilian. Thomas III prays over him asking God to watch over him and his family; He describes Smith as a selfless type of guy, he’s always the guy who will put the needs of others before himself. Thomas III continued to pray for Colonel Smith so that he could help and be of service to people in his community, as he did in the Army.

Also, Colonel Steven L. Tabat had a lot to say about Colonel Eddie Smith. Tabat says that he’s become a better human being because Colonel Smith; While it is becoming more common, it is still rare that people become better individuals because of another person.

Tabat also gives appreciation to Smith for having such a large impact on him and the people around him. Colonel Smith believed in the upcoming cadets so much that if he saw that they were great upstanding students, he would call the TCU financial aid office to see if he could get the cadets a scholarship.

Colonel Tabat graduated from TCU as a Lieutenant of Infantry in 1996, also obtaining a Bachelor of Arts in history, while Colonel Smith works as an Army ROTC Scholarship and Enrollment Officer; These guys both showcase the true value of what the Army is all about, which is courage, integrity, and selflessness.

Last, but certainly not the least, Colonel Eddie J Smith shared a few words regarding his ceremony. He starts off by saying “I’m thankful for God seeing me through”. He then goes on to thank his mother, Karen Smith, and his wife, Kina Brown, for always being there for him and supporting him when he needs it the most.

Colonel Smith is a genuine, hard-working, determined person who will stop at nothing to better someone who is a lower level than him; He wants to be that mentor that wasn’t given to him, coming up in the ranks. Smith wants to help people that are coming up after him, to not make the same mistakes that he made, he wants to be the voice for the voiceless.

Smith enjoys making people around him better, in fact, he says that if you’re steadily getting better, and everyone else around you aren’t, you become selfish; An analogy that he gave, was that if he is climbing a mountain, he will carry the next man with him. Smith solely believes in being a resource for someone who wasn’t for him, he assures you that nothing in your life will be easy, but by taking his advice, the obstacles you take will be a little less hard.

There isn’t a lot of people that can say they want to help someone, simply because they want to. When people get asked for help, they immediately expect some reciprocation, then there are guys like Colonel Smith; He believes that his purpose is to make everyone around him better, if he can enter a room, and one person leaves better than they came, he feels he has done his job. Smith really enjoys helping become better human beings, because he is that gift that keeps on giving.