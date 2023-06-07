Winners announced at 12th annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards

High school students, teachers, parents, friends, arts advocates, celebrities and city officials celebrated as winners and scholarship recipients were announced at the 12th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards (HSMTA). The ceremony was hosted by Broadway veteran Major Attaway and took place live at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Saturday, June 3, featuring student performances, award presentations including $60,000 in scholarships, and acceptance speeches from the winners.
The Broadway Dallas HSMTA aim to inspire and honor excellence in high school musical theater, and to recognize the importance of musical theater and arts education within the North Texas community. This regional program culminates at the Music Hall with an awards ceremony, modeled after the Tony Awards®, to recognize outstanding musical theater productions and students.
The 2023 Outstanding Musical Award went to Guyer High School’s production of Anastasia and the awards for Outstanding Lead Performer were presented to Fabiola Caraballo Quijada (Tyler Legacy High School) and Corbin Ross (Guyer High School). A list of all 2023 winners, participating high schools, and their productions can be found at https://broadwaydallas.org/education-community/hsmta/.
“As we always say, the Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards is our favorite night of the year and this year’s ceremony was nothing short of spectacular,” said Ken Novice, president and CEO of Broadway Dallas. “We are so proud of these hardworking students and teachers, and it’s our honor to be able to celebrate them on the Music Hall stage. Congratulations to all the 2023 nominees and winners!”
A total of 74 productions from 72 participating high schools were evaluated by a diverse group of highly qualified judges from the North Texas theater community. Awards were presented in 14 categories and scholarships were awarded to outstanding graduating seniors who were nominated by their teachers and selected by the Broadway Dallas scholarship panel. Through funds raised by private donations, Broadway Dallas HSMTA awarded $60,000 in scholarships to continue to foster the great talent North Texas has to offer. To date, the Broadway Dallas HSMTA College Scholarship program has awarded more than $500,000 in cash scholarships to deserving students.
The live ceremony was hosted by North Texas native and Broadway veteran Major Attaway. Attaway is best known for making his Broadway Debut as “Genie” in Disney’s Aladdin in 2016. From 2017-2020 he took over the Tony Award®-winning role and is the longest running Broadway “Genie” with over 1500 performances.
In addition, award-winning producer, writer, and founding artistic director for the Bishop Arts Theatre Center, Teresa Coleman Wash will be presented with the 2023 Fullinwider Award in honor of her accomplishments within the North Texas theater community and beyond. Wash is a National Arts Strategies fellow having studied at Harvard Business School and the recipient of several accolades including the Theater Communications Group’s prestigious Peter Zeisler Memorial Award for Artistic Integrity and Ingenuity in 2019, the Irma P. Hall Theatrical Excellence Medal in 2020, and most recently the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce’ Quest for Success Award.
The Fullinwider Award is presented to artists with roots in the North Texas community who have gone on to have had significant impact on the local, regional, and national theater communities. The award is named for Leah and Jerry Fullinwider, the founding donors of the Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theater Awards. The award was created to honor the Fullinwiders for their initial gift of $100,000, which helped fund and produce the HSMTA program in 2012.
OUTSTANDING MUSICAL
Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts – The Wiz
Guyer High School – Anastasia
JJ Pearce High School – Mean Girls High School Edition
Keller Central High School – The Music Man
Lebanon Trail High School – Little Women
Liberty Christian School – Fiddler on the Roof
Melissa High School – Matilda
The Oakridge School – The Drowsy Chaperone
Waxahachie High School – Crazy for You
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION
Frenship High School – Big Fish
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy – Chicago: Teen Edition
Guyer High School – Anastasia
Lebanon Trail High School – Little Women
Liberty Christian School – Fiddler on the Roof
Melissa High School – Matilda
North Texas Performing Arts Academy Conservatory – Bonnie & Clyde
Plano West Senior High School – Big Fish
Rockwall High School – Chicago: Teen Edition
Southwest Christian School – 42nd Street
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
Byron Nelson High School – Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts – Oklahoma!
Frenship High School – Sweeney Todd School Edition
Guyer High School – Anastasia
Keller Central High School – The Music Man
Lebanon Trail High School – Little Women
Liberty Christian School – Fiddler on the Roof
Midlothian Heritage High School – Fiddler on the Roof
Southwest Christian School – 42nd Street
Timber Creek High School – Pippin
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts – Oklahoma!
Frenship High School – Big Fish
Grapevine High School – Catch Me If You Can
Guyer High School – Anastasia
JJ Pearce High School – Mean Girls High School Edition
Keller Central High School – The Music Man
Melissa High School – Matilda
North Texas Performing Arts Academy Conservatory – Bonnie & Clyde
Timber Creek High School – Pippin
Weatherford High School – The Wizard of Oz
OUTSTANDING ORCHESTRA (Tie)
Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts – The Wiz
and
Carroll Senior High School – Footloose
Cedar Hill High School – Beauty and the Beast
Independence High School – The Addams Family School Edition
Keller Central High School – The Music Man
Lebanon Trail High School – Little Women
Mabank High School – Peter Pan
Naaman Forest High School – Annie
Rockwall Heath High School – Beauty and the Beast
OUTSTANDING SCENIC DESIGN
Carroll Senior High School – Footloose
Frisco High School – Frozen
Grapevine Faith Christian School – Annie Get Your Gun
Independence High School – The Addams Family School Edition
Keller Central High School – The Music Man
Lebanon Trail High School – Little Women
Liberty Christian School – Fiddler on the Roof
Nolan Catholic High School – Fiddler on the Roof
North Texas Performing Arts Academy Conservatory – Bonnie & Clyde
Southwest Christian School – 42nd Street
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts – Oklahoma!
Frisco High School – Frozen
Guyer High School – Anastasia
Keller Central High School – The Music Man
Lakeview Centennial High School – Once On This Island
Lebanon Trail High School – Little Women
Liberty Christian School – Fiddler on the Roof
Melissa High School – Matilda
North Texas Performing Arts Academy Conservatory – Bonnie & Clyde
Southwest Christian High School – 42nd Street
Waxahachie High School – Crazy for You
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN
Cedar Hill High School – Beauty and the Beast
Centennial High School – How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts – Oklahoma!
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy – Chicago: Teen Edition
Guyer High School – Anastasia
Keller Central High School – The Music Man
Liberty Christian School – Fiddler on the Roof
Rockwall High School – Chicago: Teen Edition
Southwest Christian High School – 42nd Street
Wylie East High School – The Little Mermaid
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL CREW & EXECUTION
Coppell High School – Mamma Mia
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts – Oklahoma!
Grapevine Faith Christian School – Annie Get Your Gun
Guyer High School – Anastasia
Keller Central High School – The Music Man
Lebanon Trail High School – Little Women
Plano Senior High School – Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Plano West Senior High School – Big Fish
Southwest Christian School – 42nd Street
Timber Creek High School – Pippin
Waxahachie High School – Crazy for You
Wakeland High School – Shrek
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE
Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts – The Wiz
Cedar Hill High School – Beauty and the Beast
Frenship High School – Sweeney Todd School Edition
Guyer High School – Anastasia
Keller Central High School – The Music Man
Longview High School – Guys & Dolls
Plano West Senior High School – Big Fish
Timber Creek High School – Pippin
Waxahachie High School – Crazy for You
Weatherford High School – The Wizard of Oz
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMER
Aaron Williams – Dr. Ralph H. Poteet High School – Spongebob the Musical
Abby Lee – Liberty Christian School – Fiddler on the Roof
RUNNER UP: Aiden Valentine – Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts – The Wiz
Alexa Bishop – Lakeview Centennial High School – Once On This Island
Alexis Muturi – Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts – The Wiz
Allison Crowe – Lebanon Trail High School – Little Women
Alyssa Menckhoff – Liberty Christian School – Fiddler on the Roof
Andrew Kitchen – Lebanon Trail High School – Little Women
RUNNER UP: Bella Denissen – JJ Pearce High School – Mean Girls High School Edition
Corbin Ross – Guyer High School – Anastasia
Dax Laber – Melissa High School – Matilda
Emma Grace Freeman – Guyer High School – Anastasia
Evan Jennings – North Texas Performing Arts Academy Conservatory – Bonnie & Clyde
Fabiola Caraballo Quijada – Tyler Legacy High School – Hairspray
Hannah Baker – Weatherford High School – The Wizard of Oz
Isaac George – Midlothian Heritage High School – Fiddler on the Roof
Jacob Merschel – JJ Pearce High School – Mean Girls High School Edition
Jerard Mosely – Tyler Legacy High School – Hairspray
Josiah Gamino – Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts – The Wiz
Katelyn Quintanilla – Frenship High School – Sweeney Todd School Edition
Kirryn Parson – Timber Creek High School – Pippin
Lindi Brasfield – Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy – Chicago: Teen Edition
Pierson Jones – Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy – Chicago: Teen Edition
Semi Akindebe – Rock Hill High School – The Little Mermaid
Tilly Hillje – Grapevine Faith Christian School – Annie Get Your Gun
Walker DeBord – Liberty Christian School – Fiddler on the Roof
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMER
Allie Spitler – Liberty Christian School – Fiddler on the Roof
Audrey Shin – Hebron High School – The Sound of Music
Ben Arledge – The Oakridge School – The Drowsy Chaperone
Bennett Cooper – Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts – Oklahoma!
Brayden Lawrence – McKinney High School – The Music Man
Emma Alexander – Independence High School – The Addams Family
Ethan Hill – Keller Central High School – The Music Man
Evan Bowman – Longview High School – Guys & Dolls
Jaxon Ryan – Hebron High School – The Sound of Music
Lola Mason – Southwest Christian School – 42nd Street
Lyric Patino – Rock Hill High School – The Little Mermaid
Maclaine Smith – Southwest Christian School – 42nd Street
Madelyn Goodwin – Rock Hill High School – The Little Mermaid
Mia Jacob – Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts – Oklahoma!
MJ Hengstenberg – Centennial High School – How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Morgan Skinner – North Texas Performing Arts Academy Conservatory – Bonnie & Clyde
Nash Dean – Keller Central High School – The Music Man
Noelle Even – Liberty Christian School – Fiddler on the Roof
Rohan Singh – Centennial High School – How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Sanjina Kolli – Plano West Senior High School – Big Fish
Stella Rose – Melissa High School – Matilda
Will Hobbs – Frisco High School – Frozen
OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMER
Alessia Cordray – Highland Park High School – Beauty and the Beast
Aniah Vincent – Frisco High School – Frozen
Ashleah Edwards – Frenship High School – Sweeney Todd
Francine Parcero – Rowlett High School – Zombie Prom
Gannon Johnson – McKinney North High School – Little Shop of Horrors
Janna Enriquez – Naaman Forest High School – Annie
Lorenzo Perez – All Saints’ Episcopal School – Big Fish
Ray Eguia – North Forney High School – Sister Act
Savannah Jackson – Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts – Oklahoma!
Shalom Oyawe – Cedar Hill High School – Beauty and the Beast
Whitney Wagstaff – Emerson High School – The Addams Family
BROADWAY DALLAS SPIRIT AWARD
Lorenzo Perez – All Saints’ Episcopal School – Big Fish
Katelyn Quintanilla – Frenship High School – Sweeney Todd School Edition
2023 BROADWAY DALLAS FULLINWIDER AWARD
Teresa Coleman Wash