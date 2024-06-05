Wednesday, June 5, 2024

South Dallas Club closes year awarding $60,000 in scholarships

By Gwendolyn H. Daniels

A record-breaking $60,000 in scholarships is what the historic South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. launched a campaign last fall to raise by the close of the 2023-2024 fiscal Club year.

With the completion of this outstanding accomplishment, a total of twelve high school graduates are scheduled to begin receiving funds this summer as they enter their 2024 fall college semester.

Dr. Lavern J. Holyfield, president, and Atty. Gwendolyn E. Hunt, luncheon chair, introduced the idea of a “Donate $6o” campaign to the membership. Club sisters compelled family, co-workers and friends to join them in donating towards this outstanding goal. For the first time in Club history, $60,000 in scholarships was awarded at the 60th V. Alyce Foster Trailblazer Luncheon.

Recipients from the Dallas metroplex include: Michael Akinnibosun (Cedar Hill Collegiate High School); William Anoka (Grand Prairie High School); Isaiah Gardner (Skyline High School); Ray C. Gulley, III (Rowlett High School); Ava Horton (James Martin High School); Miles Johnson (Barack Obama Male Leadership High School); Jourdan Jones (Faith Family Academy); Abiba Moneriffe (DeSoto High School); Xyler Myles (South Oak Cliff High School); Skylar Phifer (South Oak Cliff High School); Reginald Turner, II (Naaman Forest High School); and Xavier Wright (Lakeview Centennial High School).

(Simmons Event Photography / Courtesy)

The 75-member South Dallas BPW Club of the South Central District is a 70-year member of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc.
For more information, visit their website at southdallasbpw.org or contact them at southdallas1954@yahoo.com.

