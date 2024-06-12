Juneteenth events slated for annual celebration at William Blair Jr. Park

Juneteenth has now become a nationally-recognized date on the American calendar, but it has been a big tradition here in DFW for quite a bit longer.

One of the premiere events in the South Dallas Community has become the Freedom Celebration March and ensuing Juneteenth Festival at William Blair Jr. Park (formerly Rochester Park).

The march route is approximately 1.2 miles and will commence at Lincoln High School and will end inside of the William Blair Jr. Park. The march will begin at 2 p.m. from the high school, participant can arrive anytime before that.

The Juneteenth Festival will begin promptly at 4pm. Anyone with vehicles that will participate in the march are advised to leave their vehicles at the park.

The festival in the park will feature vendors, games and music from a lineup of a dozen artists. Additionally, from 4-10 p.m. the 4th annual Juneteenth Festival Fishing Competition will be held. It is open to those aged 6-12 and will be capped off with a $250 prize for the largest fish, and another $250 prize for the most fish caught.

On June 19th, the 25th annual William-Jordan Blair Memorial Juneteenth Golf Tournament will be held at the Golf Club of Irving. It will be a 4-Mat Best Ball Scramble Back format and the cost is $125 per person or $500 for a team. Hole sponsorships are available for $300. Included are green fees, range balls, food during and after rounds as well as gift bags including shirts. Prizes will be awarded for first through fourth place.

A mixer will be held the night before the tournament at Cu’Noma Cigar Lounge (917 N Joe Wilson Rd #101in Cedar Hill) beginning at 6 p.m. Organizers request an RSVP for this event to get a head count.

For more information on participating in any of these events, email elitenewsblair@aol.com.