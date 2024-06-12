Project Unity and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra announce TOGETHER WE SING

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) and Project Unity announce Together We Sing, the annual musical and special event fundraiser benefitting Project Unity’s signature community programs. In its fourth year, this incredible evening will blend gospel and classical music, inspire unity with multi-faith musical collaborations. This year’s event will be Sunday, June 23 at The Morton H. Meyerson Center, 2301 Flora Street in Dallas. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a General and VIP reception at 6 p.m. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets for the performance start at $49 and are available now at dallassymphony.org or projectunity.net.

The soul-stirring concert performance will feature multi-platinum Stellar Award-winning gospel recording artist Marvin Sapp; 2024 American Idol contestant Odell Bunton, Jr.; a special tribute to National Christian and Gospel Recording Artist and Sweetheart Mandisa, who recently passed away; a multi-faith musical moment; a special performance by the world-renowned Dallas Black Dance Theatre to music composed by DSO’s Vice President of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Social Impact, Glyne A. Griffith, II and Melvin Wellington Lightford; Hollywood-famed orchestrator and conductor Leon Lacey; the Dallas Symphony Orchestra; and the show-stopping 200-voice Unity Choir comprised of choruses from more than 20 religious and faith organizations, and more.

The annual Together We Awards will also return this year with a special award presentation to Reverend Dr. Raphael G. Warnock, Sr. Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA, and serves as United States Senator. Rev. Warnock is being honored for his work to unify multi-faith leaders across our nation to leverage the power of love and empathy for diversity, equity, and inclusion through his non-profit work, Multi-Faith Initiative to End Mass Incarceration. Project Unity developed this honor to recognize champions who are working tirelessly to create new paths to confront and dismantle racism. Rev. Warnock and other honorees will be celebrated during the Together We Awards reception at 6 p.m. and presented during the concert.

Title sponsors for the event include Communities Foundation of Texas, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and Project Unity.

Together We Sing will benefit Dallas-based non-profit Project Unity, a collaborative effort of programming and events hosted in partnership with segments of the Dallas community including faith, business, civic, philanthropic, grassroots and government entities. Project Unity and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra have collaborated in multiple events, including Gospel Goes Classical in 2019, Together We Sing in 2023 and a Unity Concert presented at the Meyerson Symphony Center in 2020 that honored those who lost their lives to racial violence and injustice.

“We are very excited for our ongoing partnership with the DSO and to have the opportunity to bring performers and audience members of all backgrounds together to promote unity,” said Richie Butler, founder of Project Unity. “I can’t think of a better way to move forward in our mission of togetherness than through music.”

The partnership between Project Unity and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra blends community and music,” said Debi Pena, chief administrative officer of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. “We extend an invitation to everyone in Dallas to join us to witness the transformative force of music in fostering unity.”