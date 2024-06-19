Ebonie Jackson named among the 2024 Most Powerful Women in Accounting

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and CPA Practice Advisor honor influential leaders shaping the accounting profession

The Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) is proud to announce that Ebonie Jackson, DBDT board member, has been named among the 2024 “Most Powerful Women in Accounting” by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and CPA Practice Advisor. An annual recognition, the award honors 25 influential leaders who have made a positive impact and significant contributions to the accounting profession.

Jackson is a senior vice president in the Chief Financial Officer Group at Bank of America where she serves as the finance business partner supporting Small Business. She is also a member of the company’s Regional Banking Finance Leadership Team, the Black Executive Leadership Council, and is the senior finance leader in the North Texas market.

“I am truly honored to be celebrated amongst this group of trailblazing executive women who are breaking glass ceilings, shaping our industry, and creating new opportunities for current and aspiring accounting professionals,” said Ebonie Jackson, senior vice president in the Chief Financial Officer Group at Bank of America. “My hope is that this award will show women all over the world what is possible and inspire them to confidently reach their full potential and accounting success.”

Now in its 13th year, the 2024 “Most Powerful Women in Accounting” awards event was recently hosted at AICPA ENGAGE, one of the largest accounting and finance conferences in North America. This year’s honorees represent top business leaders who have been a driving force for creating a culture of excellence, innovation, and inclusion within their companies.

Nominated by their peers and selected by a group of independent judges, these women personify leadership, inclusivity, and go above and beyond for the accounting profession. Among the 25 award recipients joining Jackson in this coveted recognition are Lara Abrash, chair and chief executive officer of Deloitte & Touche, LLP US and Julie Boland, EY Americas Area managing partner and EY US chair and managing partner; along with AICPA & CIMA’s current board chair Carla McCall, vice chair Lexy Kessler, and past chair Kimberly Ellison-Taylor.

“Amplifying the many diverse voices of the profession is critical,” said Crystal Cooke, the AICPA’s diversity and inclusion director. “Not only does this award provide visibility into the amazing things that women are doing in our profession, it also shows what is possible with hard work and determination. In order for women to believe there is space at the top for them, they need to see it!”

A full circle moment, Jackson’s journey with AICPA dates back over twenty years. She was one of the organization’s college scholarship recipients and later became a member of the inaugural class of AICPA’s Leadership Academy. Most recently, she served a three-year term on the AICPA & CIMA Board of Directors in which she served on the Audit and Finance Committee and as the board representative for the Africa Regional Engagement Group.

With a strong passion for accounting and finance, Jackson has a proven history of transforming financial, IT, and business processes on behalf of organizations with aggregate revenues up to $5 Billion. Her extensive financial reporting and leadership experience has helped transform quasi-governmental agencies, manufacturing companies, colleges, universities, and not-for-profit organizations. Highly respected in the industry, she has a powerful reputation for successfully forging strategic partnerships, FP&A, audit & treasury competencies, and strategic finance. Prior roles include serving as the chief financial officer and director of administrative services at Lucas County Children Services and chief financial officer of Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority.

Jackson received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Business Administration from Florida A&M University. A Certified Public Accountant, she is committed to making a lasting impact in the profession and community. In addition to AICPA, Jackson serves on the board for the Dallas Black Dance Theatre and previously held board positions with the Ohio Society of CPAs, Ohio CPA Foundation, LISC Toledo and the Toledo Zoo. She is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, The Links, Incorporated and Jack & Jill of America.

To learn more about the AICPA and CPA Practice Advisor “2024 Most Powerful Women in Accounting”, please visit www.cpapracticeadvisor.com.