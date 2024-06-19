Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program joins forces with NTT DATA for Community Service Day at North Texas Food Bank

The Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program (PMSIP) is excited to announce a special Community Service Day sponsored by NTT DATA at the North Texas Food

Bank (NTFB) on Friday, June 14, 2024. Alongside NTT DATA team members, PMSIP interns will volunteer their time to support NTFB’s mission to combat hunger in the community.

The event underscores the commitment of local leaders and businesses to foster community engagement and instill a sense of civic duty in the younger generation. It also provides the interns a unique opportunity to develop valuable teamwork and leadership skills.

“We are thrilled to have the Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program participating in a day of service at the North Texas Food Bank,” said Trisha Cunningham, president & CEO of NTFB.

“Their enthusiasm and hard work will help us make a significant impact in our fight against hunger, and we deeply appreciate their support.”

Plano Mayor John B. Muns expressed his excitement about the event stating, “Civic leadership is a cornerstone of our internship program. It’s inspiring to see these young leaders actively contributing to the well-being of our community. Our partnership with NTT DATA and the North Texas Food Bank exemplifies the spirit of collaboration and service that makes Plano a great place to live and work.”

NTT DATA is dedicated to supporting initiatives that create a positive social impact. Alex Steele, Community Relations and Outreach Manager at NTT DATA commented, “We are proud to sponsor this Community Service Day and support the North Texas Food Bank’s critical work.

Engaging with the community through service is integral to our company values, and we are delighted to see the next generation of leaders from the Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program making a difference.”

For more information about the Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program, visit PlanoMayorsInterns.org or contact Amber Zuckerman at azuckerman@plano.gov.