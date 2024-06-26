LIBERTY TOWNSHIP – Keisha Saunders-Waldron has been selected for inclusion in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Saunders-Waldron has established herself as a distinguished professional in the field of mental health counseling over the past two decades. Currently serving as the chief executive officer at Confidential Confessions Counseling PLLC since 2015, she has dedicated herself to providing leading counseling services that address a wide range of mental health issues.

Prior to her current role, Saunders-Waldron was a mental health therapist at Agape Psychological Consortium from 2010 to 2016, where she honed her skills and deepened her understanding of individual and couples counseling, as well as corporate workplace counseling focusing on anxiety and workplace burnout. Her expertise in these areas has earned her widespread recognition and respect within the professional community.

In addition to her primary roles, Saunders-Waldron has also contributed to the academic field as an adjunct professor and university clinical supervisor at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois in 2020 and 2021. She is a member of the American Counseling Association and the North Carolina Board of Licensed Professional Counselors.

Saunders-Waldron’s academic background laid a strong foundation for her illustrious career.

She earned a Master of Science in mental health counseling from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 2010 and a Bachelor of Science in psychology from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 2004. Her certifications include Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor Supervisor, Approved Clinical Supervisor, Licensed Clinical Addiction Specialist, Board Certified TeleMental Health Counselor and National Certified Counselor.

Additionally, she graduated from the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program on May 25, 2023. She credits her success to her strong faith, her supportive parents and her children who inspire her to view achieving goals as a marathon rather than a sprint.

Her published works include articles in the Baltimore Times and Forbes magazine that highlight critical issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder among veterans and emotional challenges associated with career changes.

Looking ahead, she aims to be recognized as one of America’s top mental health practitioners by being featured on the cover of Forbes magazine and establishing a franchise for counseling practices. Additionally, she aspires to mentor 1,000 students to become skilled counselors, addressing the shortage in the field while continuing to make significant contributions to mental health awareness and support.

