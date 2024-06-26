Stars from Broadway Dallas’ very own high school musical theatre awards shine bright at 15th annual Jimmy Awards

The 2024 nominees from Broadway Dallas’ Annual High School Musical Theatre Awards, Damson Chola Jr. of Cleburne High School’s “Little Shop of Horrors” and Fabiola Caraballo Quijada of Tyler Legacy High School’s “Something Rotten,” journeyed to New York City to represent Broadway Dallas at the 15th Annual Jimmy Awards®.

More than 130,000 high school students across the country participated in musical productions for consideration in the Jimmy Awards, but Damson and Fabiola both emerged as finalists among 102 selected participants from 51 cities, proudly representing Broadway Dallas. Damson ultimately took home the biggest award of the evening as the recipient of the 2024 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor.

Hosted by Josh Groban, the 15th annual Jimmy Awards® took place on Monday, June 24, 2024, at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre. The event showcases the finest high school musical theatre talent nationwide, featuring nominees from over 50 regions across the U.S. Over 900 nominees have participated in the program to date.

“I am incredibly proud to see our two lead performers represent Broadway Dallas among the top eight finalist spots in the National Jimmy Awards,” says Ken Novice, president and CEO of Broadway Dallas. “Fabiola and Damson exemplified magnificent talent, poise, and impeccable professionalism on behalf of Broadway Dallas. It’s truly thrilling for Damson to bring home the Jimmy Award for Best Actor in a Musical in this national program; it’s a testament to the remarkable talent in our city, the exceptional leadership of the Broadway Dallas Education and Community Partnerships staff, and the unwavering support of our entire organization, from staff to board members. This is a night that will be etched in my memory forever.”

Damson Chola Jr. was honored with the 2024 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor, recognizing his achievement in the Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards. Each year, the Jimmy Awards celebrate the Best Performance by an Actor and Actress, chosen from a group of talented student performers sponsored by regional awards programs supported by professional theatres.

Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts, with the awards named in honor of James M. Nederlander’s dedication to nurturing young talent. As the recipient of the Best Performance by an Actor, Chola will receive a $25,000 scholarship. Damson will attend Carnegie Mellon University for a BFA in Musical Theatre on a full-ride scholarship this fall.

“The Jimmy Awards was another worldly experience. It gave me the opportunity and the training for what it would be like to be a Broadway professional,” says Damson Chola Jr. “I owe whatever my life may become to Broadway Dallas, The Jimmy Awards, Cleburne ISD, Plaza Theatre Company, Keli Price, Tina Barrus, Tabitha Ibarra, The Midkiff Family, and my own family (The Chola Family). Thank you for seeing me.”

As a finalist, Fabiola Caraballo Quijada received a $5,000 scholarship and the SCAD Achievement Scholarship, a $10,000 annual scholarship to Savannah College of Art & Design, contingent upon acceptance and enrollment.

“The Jimmy Awards have taught me to believe in myself more than anything,” says Fabiola Caraballo Quijada. “All the staff, coaches, and nominees have given me so much love, support, and assurance that have reminded me that I am capable and enough to succeed and live life to the fullest and it makes me truly excited to work towards a future where I can share my talents and my story with the world.”

“We couldn’t be prouder of Damson and Fabiola,” says Allison Bret, Director of Education & Community Partnerships at Broadway Dallas. “The world knows what remarkable talents they are — I cannot wait for them to discover what remarkable humans they are too. These two young people approach performing with such maturity, grace, and truth. Thank you to all of the supporters of this incredible program.”

These accomplishments highlight the excellence fostered by Broadway Dallas and celebrate the success of Damson and Fabiola on a national stage.