Trinity Park Conservancy and Beck Construction Group To Host a free community job fair at Dallas College – West Campus on June 29

Trinity Park Conservancy / Harold Simmons Park and BECK Construction Group will hold an in-person job fair offering on-site hiring, local job opportunities, and job/career services.

The event takes place on June 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dallas College West Campus (3330 N. Hampton Rd. in Dallas).

Companies will be looking to fill full-time and part-time positions, specifically in construction, construction management, certifications, and job services.

Plus, on-site advice will be offered on how to build the skills need to turn a job into a career.

Trinity Park Conservancy conducted 6,000+ community engagement sessions to discuss Harold Simmons Park with the local community. Feedback from these community sessions included access to jobs and careers related to the park.

Harold Simmons Park is partnering with organizations specializing in hiring, skills training, and other job-related services. The Harold Simmons Park project will begin construction later this year. Our goal is to provide these construction opportunities first to our nearby communities.

“Harold Simmons Park will be more than just a park,” said Tony Moore, CEO of Trinity Park Conservancy. “We are intentional with involving community members, and creating a park that enriches the lives of the community, now and for generations to come.”

