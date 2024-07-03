Latina influencer branches out into a flavorful venture

Kat Stickler is an American TikTok star who quickly gained international popularity after a series of comedic and heart warming videos went viral on her account @katstickler. Having experienced many of life’s unexpected challenges including being a young mom and going through a public divorce, Kat built a highly engaged and loyal following based that now surpasses 13 million viewers.

Stur, a leading natural water enhancer brand in the United States, recently announced the release of its limited edition Passionfruit Guava flavor, developed by Stickler, the company’s investor and owner.

“Passionfruit Guava is inspired by my Venezuelan roots and what I feel like summer should be all about: incredible flavors, healthy living, and of course, lots and lots of hydration,” said Stickler. “It tastes like home to me and evokes memories of my family trips to Venezuela when I was younger. My mom has influenced so much of my life, from business to motherhood, so it’s incredibly exciting to be able to launch my first Stur product that pays homage to her culture and my heritage.”

Passionfruit Guava marks Stickler’s inaugural launch with Stur, with many more on the horizon. The new flavor joins Stur’s Electrolytes line, which includes additional hydrating ingredients such as 190mg of electrolytes, trace ocean minerals, and B vitamins. As with all Stur water enhancers, it is made with real fruit, has zero sugar, zero calories, no synthetic dyes, and is fortified with high antioxidant Vitamin C.

“Having Kat join our Stur team over the past year has been invaluable,” said Neel Premkumar, CEO & Founder of Dyla Brands, makers of Stur. “From being a devoted fan of Stur to becoming a key contributor to the brand, she has truly infused her passion into creating a product that will pay homage to her roots and resonate with millions. We are delighted to introduce Passionfruit Guava and look forward to further innovations alongside her!”

“As a mom and digital content creator, it is incredibly exciting to be at a point in my life where I am now adding businesswoman to my resume,” said Stickler. “I love being a part of this team and creating products that truly change people’s lives. I’ve been a Stur fan for years but it really sealed the deal for me when I learned the company was started by a father for his wife when she was pregnant with their twin daughters. I have so many fans who reach out sharing stories of how Stur has helped them stay hydrated while pregnant, undergoing health issues, or simply to get through the day and I’m excited to share Passionfruit Guava with them – and the other flavors to come!”