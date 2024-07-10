In an era where critical issues often are overlooked, the mainstream media’s priorities remain deeply troubling at best, or at worst, very partisan. While the nation faces urgent matters like the implementation of Project 2025, significant Supreme Court rulings, and the global rise of right-wing movements, the media remains fixated on baseless health rumors about President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, it conveniently ignores Donald Trump’s incoherent speeches, convictions for 34 felonies, sexual assault, and massive business fraud, along with his clear authoritarian aspirations and lack of White House transparency during his term.

The media’s treatment of White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently reached new lows, reflecting a broader problem of disrespect and hostility in the press corps. Following an onslaught of combative questioning regarding President Biden’s health, Jean-Pierre made a powerful statement addressing reporters’ unfair accusations and lack of respect.

“I want to take a step back for a second. I do take offense,” Jean-Pierre asserted. “I come out here every day. We do our best to give you the information we have at the time. We understand the freedom of the press. I appreciate the back-and-forth we have. I try to respect you and hope you respect me. My team does everything we can to get the answers to you. Sometimes, we’re not in agreement, but you know what? That’s democracy. That’s important to have that healthy back and forth. To say that I’m holding information or allude to anything else is really unfair. I think people who are watching or have been watching can say we are doing our best. I will admit that sometimes I get it wrong. Sometimes I don’t have the information. I will admit that. But I do take offense to what’s happened in this briefing. It’s not okay.”

The backlash from the press towards Jean-Pierre’s earnest efforts has drawn condemnation from various quarters. Mississippi Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson called the disrespect “absolutely despicable.” Writer Charlotte Clymer praised Jean-Pierre’s grace and competence while denouncing the unacceptable treatment she endured. “I have the utmost respect for Karine Jean-Pierre,” Cylmer noted. “Her unyielding grace and superlative record of communications competence have made her one of the most effective messaging professionals of this era. The disrespect she experienced today is unacceptable and pathetic.”

Actress and activist Heather Thomas criticized the New York Times for its “lazy reporting” and the press corps for their “piggish treatment” of Jean-Pierre. “The NYT should change their name to Enquirer. That neurologist treats over 1,000 service members with neurological issues at the White House. He was there for them. Shame on the NYT for lazy conspiracy reporting and shame on the press corps’ piggish treatment of Karine Jean-Pierre today,” Thomas stated.

However, the White House Correspondents’ Association has done little to address this troubling behavior. The association’s silence is particularly glaring in light of the White House’s transparency about visitor logs, a practice that starkly contrasts the secrecy of the Trump administration. President Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, had to release a letter explaining that the Parkinson’s expert who visited the White House was there for other patients, not the President. This clarification did little to deter reporters from their relentless and unfounded speculation.

Historian Heather Cox Richardson reminded the public of the stark difference in transparency between the Biden and Trump administrations: “A reminder that when this administration took over, it reinstated daily press briefings after Trump killed them. Remember Trump had a press secretary who held not a single briefing, appearing only on right-wing media.”

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell also criticized the White House press corps for their behavior, describing it as a circus. “The White House press corps, many at their absolute worst in the way they approached Karine Jean-Pierre, who was trying to be responsive to medical questions where there are limitations in what she could say,” O’Donnell noted. “The New York Times’ reporting that she dodged the question is untrue. She responded to the questions; she didn’t give the answer the New York Times or other reporters wanted, but she did answer every single question, and the New York Times and other reporters kept banging on. Out-of-control behavior by most of the White House press corps was as bad a circus as it looked.”