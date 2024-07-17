Frontiers of Flight Museum celebrates the 55th anniversary of National Moon Day with space-themed activities for the community

In celebration of the 55th Anniversary of National Moon Day, the Frontiers of Flight Museum will host its 16th Annual Moon Day event. Taking place Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., this enriching and engaging day of space exploration will feature interactive activities, one-of-a-kind exhibits and space-themed presentations for the entire community to enjoy. Tickets for this highly anticipated signature event are on sale now on the Frontiers of Flight Museum’s website.

In 1969, history was made, and the world was changed when Apollo 11 became the first spaceflight to land humans on the Moon. This monumental milestone, known as National Moon Day, marked the beginning of endless possibilities for space exploration and has been commemorated by the Frontiers of Flight Museum since 2009.

“We are extremely proud to host our annual event to celebrate the past, present and future of space exploration, while inspiring the next generation of space explorers,” said Abigail Erickson-Torres, CEO of the Frontiers of Flight Museum. “It is the perfect day to explore the history and progress of space and aviation, in a fun and welcoming environment.”

For the first time ever, attendees of the 16th Annual Moon Day event will have an exclusive opportunity to view a unique exhibition called “Legends of Space Innovation: David Clark Company,” which will feature two rare prototype space suits and headsets designed and manufactured by the David Clark Company based in Worcester, MA. On loan from the David Clark Company, the pieces are the newest addition to the Frontiers of Flight Museum and will be available for viewing through December 31, 2024. Additionally, art and exploration will unite with the premier of a commissioned life-sized painting of 10 Apollo astronauts by Polish-born Maciej Maga, who has lived in Dallas nearly 20 years. The painting will be available for viewing through October 31, 2024.

This year’s event will also feature a special keynote presentation from Colonel Gregory H. Johnson, retired US Air Force officer, aerospace engineer, and NASA astronaut. He’ll share colorful and inspiring stories from his aviation and spaceflight experiences including his time as pilot of the STS-123 Endeavour. The STS-123 Endeavour crew performed a record five spacewalks and the mission was accomplished in 250 orbits of the Earth, traveling more than 6 million miles in 15 days, 18 hours and 10 minutes.

“The keynote presentation is a highlight for our guests as we have hosted several astronauts throughout the years,” said Rosalie Wade, Director of Education for the Frontiers of Flight Museum. “It is truly an honor to offer our visitors new one-of-a-kind components to our signature Moon Day event and to have Colonel Johnson share insight and wisdom from his astounding career.”

The Frontiers of Flight Museum’s 16th Annual Moon Day is a public event that focuses on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and space-themed activities and displays for the young, young at heart and avid aviation aficionados. Additional highlights include a book signing by Jim Keyes, author of “Education is Freedom: The Future is in Your Hands,” as well as over 20 exhibitors, seven speakers, autograph signings, educational hands-on activities, food trucks and music. Guest speakers will also discuss a variety of topics ranging from “Pioneering the Path to the Moon” to “The Voyager Spacecraft: Humanity’s Farthest Journey.”

While enjoying the many Moon Day festivities, families are encouraged to explore the rich diversity of aviation and flight history throughout the two-level 100,000-square-foot space. The Frontiers of the Flight Museum is home to more than 40 aircraft and space vehicles including the Apollo 7 command module, 16 galleries and displays and more than 35,000 historic artifacts. Among the many exhilarating exhibitions are “Dreamers and Early Flyers,” “Lighter than Air,” “Modern Air Power” and “Golden Age.” In addition, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts can earn badges and K-12 Educators can earn CPE credits while attending the Moon Day event.

Tickets to attend the 16th Annual Moon Day event are $15 for children and $20 for adults and are free for children two years of age and younger. To purchase tickets, learn more and view the complete schedule of activities, please visit www.flightmuseum.com/events/moonday.

The Frontiers of Flight’s 16th Annual Moon Day event is made possible through gracious sponsors: The Dan and Gena Hamilton Family Fund and PlainsCapital Bank.

The Frontiers of Flight Museum has over 40 space vehicles and aircraft from a replica of the Wright Flyer to the one-of-a-kind “Flying Pancake,” the Apollo 7 spacecraft, 16 galleries, and over 35,000 historical artifacts on display. The Museum is conveniently located just north of downtown at 6911 Lemmon Avenue on the southeast side of Dallas Love Field Airport, north of Mockingbird Lane. Housed in a modern 100,000-square-foot facility, the Museum provides a focal point to explore the history and progress of aviation and spaceflight as the human race continues to pursue going higher, faster, and farther.