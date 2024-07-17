St. Luke Community UMC hosts mental health symposium on decriminalizing mental illness in the justice system

St. Luke Community UMC is hosting its 9th annual Mental Health Symposium from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (CST) Saturday, July 20, 2024, virtually on Zoom. The symposium, held in conjunction with National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, addresses the intersection of mental health and the criminal justice system, and advocates for crucial reforms and community-based solutions.

The Honorable John Wiley Price, commissioner of Dallas County District 3, is the keynote speaker. The Honorable Lela Lawrence Mays, presiding judge of Dallas County’s 283rd Criminal District Court, leads a panel of six distinguished speakers who will explore pivotal topics such as the impact of mental health crises on 911 calls, decision-making processes for first responders, the role of deflection centers as alternatives to incarceration, mental health services within jails, probation challenges, and future initiatives to improve mental health outcomes.

“We are committed to fostering dialogue and action around the urgent need to reform how our justice system addresses mental health,” said Richie Butler, senior pastor of St. Luke Community UMC. “Our symposium serves as a platform to educate, empower, and advocate for equitable mental health care solutions that prioritize compassion and support.”

The symposium is free and open to the public. Interested participants can get complete information and register at https://slcumc.org/mentalhealthsymposium-2024. Three Continuing Education Units (CEUs) are available for free to mental health professionals through Hickory Trail Hospital in DeSoto, TX.

St. Luke Community UMC will also host a special mental health worship celebration at 10 a.m. Sunday July 21, 2024. This service will include the presentation of the Lawana Porter Mental Health Trailblazer Award to Rev. Velda Turnley and Rev. Dr. Paula Dobbs-Wiggins for their exemplary leadership in promoting mental health awareness within faith communities.

“We recognize the critical need to destigmatize mental illness and advocate for systemic change,” added Pastor Butler. “Through initiatives such as our Mental Health Ministry Scholarship, we support future mental health professionals who will provide culturally competent care to underserved communities.”

About St. Luke Community United Methodist Church: Since 1933, St. Luke Community UMC has served as a beacon of hope and healing in North Texas. The church is dedicated to promoting social justice, mental health advocacy, and spiritual growth. The church’s Mental Health Ministry strives to educate, support, and empower individuals and families affected by mental illness.

For more information about St. Luke, please visit slcumc.org.